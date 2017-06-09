Satisfy your hunger this summer at the RoofTop Chefs series in Boston

If you spend a lot of time watching the Food Network and wonder how the culinary stars’ creations taste, now, you can try for yourself when the RoofTop Chefs series returns to the Colonnade Hotel.

Nick Calias, executive chef at the Colonnade’s Brasserie JO, is hosting the series of dinners at the hotel’s rooftop pool every other Tuesday this summer, from June 13 to September 12. Each dinner will feature two to four dishes prepared by a different luminary Boston chef, with a complementing dish crafted by Calias.

All proceeds from the event will benefit Share our Strength No Kid Hungry, a national charity that works to feed children in need and teach low-income families to cook affordable, nutritious meals.

“As a dad, it’s a topic that particularly resonates with me and the fellow chefs,” Calias says. “That’s the biggest reason we launched this series in 2016–to make a difference.”

The series kicks off this Tuesday with Jason Santos, executive chef and owner of Abbey Lane, Back Bay Harry’s and Buttermilk & Bourbon. Santos was also a runner-up on Gordon Ramsay’s popular cooking competition show “Hell’s Kitchen.” Santos says guests can expect New Orleans-inspired cuisine at the event, including a short rib with a fresh shaved mushroom salad.

Many of the series’ other chefs have been featured in cooking shows and magazines as well. Other notable food stars that plan to stop by include Myers & Chang’s Karen Akunowicz, a James Beard nominee and “Top Chef” contestant, as well as Jen Royle, owner of the catering company Dare to Taste, who has been featured on “The Taste” and “Beat Bobby Flay.”

Calias reveals that, for the RoofTop series, he usually chose chefs with whom he has personal relationships.

“It was really about inviting my buddies to come cook with me and hangout by the pool,” Calias says. “I think that casual backyard barbecue vibe is what people like about the series. We’re just chefs cooking by the roof top pool and everyone’s invited to join us.”

Chef Santos says foodies have every reason to hit up the series hosted at Boston’s only rooftop pool.

“I think it’s one of the most stunning rooftops in the city of Boston,” Santos says. “And it’s an amazing charity that [works to] end childhood hunger. $30 to eat all that good food and benefit a good cause is pretty reasonable.”

If you’re already hungry, you better reserve your tickets soon. There are only 50 spots available for each event, which routinely sold out last year.

If you go:

June 13, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Colonnade Hotel, 120 Huntington Ave., Boston, $30, 21+, eventbrite.com/e/rooftop-chefs-tickets-34334773231