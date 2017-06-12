Enjoy a picnic in the park with Davio's

It finally feels like summer in Boston, which means it’s the perfect time for a picturesque picnic in the park.

But instead of going through the hassle of packing an outdoor meal yourself, let Davio’s do the work for you. The popular Back Bay Italian steakhouse is launching its picnic basket program on June 21 so hungry locals can enjoy a bit of fine dining along with a nice view of the city.

Each basket will feature a three-course, prix-fixe meal for two prepared by Davio’s executive chef Eric Swartz, including two salads, two sandwiches, fresh fruit, Italian cheeses as well as a bottle of still or sparkling water. Menu choices range from fresh salad options such as mixed greens topped with balsamic vinaigrette or baby arugula with shaved Parmigiano and lemon olive oil to chicken Parmigiana, prosciutto or caprese sandwiches.

“Our gourmet picnic basket is the best way to capitalize on the beautiful summer weather and enjoy your favorite Davio's items outside, whether you are going down the street to Boston Common or to the Cape for a beach day,” says Steve DiFillippo, owner of Davio’s. “We make it easy for you so it's packed with everything that you need, including a keepsake picnic blanket.”

The picnic fare will be available Monday through Friday, between 11:30 a.m. and 10 p.m., until August 31. And since the Boston Common, Public Garden and the Esplanade are all in walking distance from Davio’s, there’s plenty of places nearby to soak up the sun as you munch on a luxurious feast.

Each picnic for two will cost $95, however, guests will receive a $25 refund when they return their baskets to the restaurant. Make sure to call ahead of time, though, as Davio’s asks patrons to reserve their basket and blanket at least one hour in advance.

If you go:

June 21 through August 31, Monday through Friday, Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse, 75 Arlington St., Boston, $95, davios.com/bos