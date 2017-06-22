Daybreaker's early morning workout rave sets sail in Boston

Wake up, work, exercise, sleep and repeat. If you everyday schedule sounds like this, take a stab at shaking things up with Daybreaker Boston.

The “early dance movement," now in over 16 major cities, challenges people to get up at the crack of dawn for a sober rave. That’s right, dancing your heart out with a bunch of strangers without even an ounce of social lubricant.

Daybreaker argues that their morning gatherings actually offer many health benefits. Nicknamed the “dose," Daybreaker’s one-of-a-kind events are purposefully designed to encourage production of the neurotransmitters and endorphins dopamine, oxytocin, serotonin and endorphins. For example, cabbage patching with hundreds of other people stimulates oxytocin while riveting music will make your serotonin levels soar.

If all that science talk is going right over your head, get this: the upcoming Daybreaker party will be animal kingdom themed and hosted on a boat. First on the lineup of this at-sea adventure is an hour of yoga with Boston-based instructor Izzy VanHall.

“I love that Daybreaker starts off their events with yoga, as it allows people to come to their authentic self before we party and celebrate loving today,” says VanHall. “We’re just doing a fluid practice with some breath work as well.”

DJ Karen Santana, who will be providing tunes all morning long, will also be playing music throughout VanHall’s yoga session. Just make sure to bring along your own mat as they are not offered on site.

After your mind, body, and spirit have been aligned, the true party begins as the floor is cleared and the party gear is brought out. Don’t hold back any energy as unlimited coffee, juices and breakfast snacks are provided within the price of the ticket. Special surprises are sprinkled throughout the dancing which change from each Daybreaker to the next. We can, however, confirm that Boston’s favorite busker, Keytar Bear, made an appearance at last year’s event.

With the boat docking just after 8 a.m., everyone should be able to leisurely disembark and get to work right on time. Break the morning pattern this week and take a ride on the Daybreaker cruise, where partying until the sun comes up has a much more wholesome connotation.

If you go:

June 23, 5:45 a.m. - 8:30 a.m., 30 Rowes Wharf, Boston, $30+, daybreaker.com

DAYBREAKER NYC // Down the Rabbit Hole from DAYBREAKER on Vimeo.