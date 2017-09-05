How to tailgate at the Gillette Stadium parking lot

The road to ring No. 6 starts now as the Patriots gear up for another Super Bowl run in 2017. If you're one of the many New England fans who plans to tailgate at the Gillette Stadium parking lot this season, just make sure you follow some of the venue's rules and guidelines. And don't forget those tasty, pregame treats.

How much does parking cost?

If you plan on driving up to Foxboro, don't be surprised by the hefty parking fee. Cars, trucks, SUVs and any other vehicles that can fit in the 9’ x 18’ spaces cost $40 to set up shop in the general parking area. Meanwhile, RVs, limos and buses cost a whopping $150. Make sure to bring some green too, as all Gillette lots are cash only.

Where is tailgating allowed?

Fans can get their pregame party on at any of the stadium's general parking lots. However, that may change depending on what security and public safety officials have to say on gameday. There's plenty of time to hang out and fuel up before games, as the lots open up four hours before kickoff, unless otherwise noted.

What's prohibited?

Make sure to leave your fire pits and open flames at home if you plan on doing any grilling while tailgating. According to the stadium's website, fires must be contained within their burning devices and must be movable in case of an emergency. Fans who want to make a few hamburgers and hotdogs on gameday must also make sure that their grills and fires aren't left unattended. All burning materials like charcoal must be disposed of in the proper manner as well. It's probably a good idea to leave fireworks, weapons, flag poles over two feet and any other items on Gillette's prohibited list at home too.

What else should I know?

Aside from the various safety measures, fans should make sure they step up their tailgating game when they head to the venue. That means packing plenty of awesome snacks and drinks, tents and portable TVs, plus their best Tom Brady jerseys, of course.