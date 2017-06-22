Watch the emotional first trailer for Jake Gyllenhaal's 'Stronger'

The inspirational story of Boston Marathon bombing survivor Jeff Bauman is heading to the big screen this fall courtesy of Jake Gyllenhaal.

The Academy Award-nominated actor will play the Chelmsford native, who lost both his legs in the 2013 tragedy, in the upcoming drama "Stronger," which dropped its first trailer on Thursday morning. Things get pretty intense in the new preview for the film, as we watch Bauman's grueling struggle to get his life back together in the wake of the attack.

In addition to Gyllenhaal, "Stronger" also features a performance by Golden Globe-nominated actress Tatiana Maslany. The "Orphan Black" star plays Bauman's then-girlfriend Erin Hurley, who ran the Marathon while Bauman waited at the finish line.

Based on Bauman's 2014 autobiography of the same name, "Stronger" is the latest film to recount the events of the Marathon bombing. Previously, Mark Wahlberg's 2016 drama "Patriots Day" gave audiences a semi-fictionalized account of what happened on that tragic day, while HBO's recent documentary “Marathon: The Patriots Day Bombing" offered a thorough overview of how the attack occured and its lasting impact on the city.

For "Stronger," Gyllenhaal spent a lot of time getting to know Bauman while filming around Massachusetts last year. The pair even got to throw out the first pitch together and hung out with former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz during the 2016 Marathon Monday festivities.

As seen in the trailer, the film has recreated Bauman's iconic first pitch at Fenway Park in 2013, as well as his emotional appearance at a Bruins game that year. Gyllenhaal filmed the later scene at TD Garden during a Bruins game last April.

Directed by David Gordon Green and also starring Clancy Brown and Miranda Richardson, "Stronger" is set to debut in theaters on Sept. 22.

Check out the first trailer for Jake Gyllenhaal's "Stronger" below.