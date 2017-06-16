Watch 'Jaws' and crush cans of Narragansett at Lawn on D

Get ready to relive the seaside thrills and chills of “Jaws” at Lawn on D later this month.

The Seaport District’s outdoor hotspot will host a summer kick off party on June 30 featuring Steven Spielberg’s 1975 classic flick. The fun is set to start at 5 p.m. that day, while the free movie screening will commence at 8 p.m.

Fans who want to channel their inner Quint will be happy to know that Narragansett Brewing Company is presenting the party and will have special 1975 throwback cans on hand for attendees to sip on. The Rhode Island-based beer was famously featured in the film during the unforgettable scene where Rob Shaw's character chugs the brew before crushing it.

Starring Shaw, Roy Scheider and Richard Dreyfuss, and featuring the suspenseful score of the legendary John Williams, “Jaws” has been giving people nightmares about sharks for more than four decades. Mostly shot on location in Martha’s Vineyard, the film also had a huge impact on the residents of the Bay State island, as many locals were involved with the production as extras and crew members.

While you never know what creatures are lurking in the nearby Boston Harbor, fans who stop by the Lawn on D "Jaws" event will be perfectly safe on land from any unexpected shark bites.

If you go:

June 30, 5 p.m. - midnight, The Lawn on D, 420 D St., Boston, free, signatureboston.com/lawn-on-d