A massive video game tournament is coming to Boston this weekend

North America’s best ‘League of Legends’ teams will duke it out at the Garden.

Thanks to the winning ways of the Bruins and Celtics, the TD Garden has hosted its fair share of championship moments over years. Now it's time for esports stars to shine at the beloved Boston venue.

Four of the continent’s best “League of Legends” teams are set to throw down at this weekend’s North American LCS Summer Finals. The event, which takes over the Garden Sept. 2-3, will grant the first place winners a top-seeded spot at the 2017 World Championship in China later this fall.

For non-gamers, “League of Legends” is a wildly popular, multiplayer online battle game where two teams of five engage in intense, strategic skirmishes with their magical, digital warriors. More than 100 million people play it each month, making “League of Legends” the most played PC video game on the planet.

According to organizers, professional gamers put just as much effort into their craft as traditional sports stars. Pro “League of Legends” players receive salaries and often live in houses with their teams and coaches in order to focus on practicing their gaming skills.

This weekend’s finals is expected to be quite the spectacle, as Søren "Bjergsen" Bjerg–who’s pretty much the Tom Brady of North America’s “League of Legends” scene–hopes to lead Team SoloMid to another big victory. While these esports competitors work behind screens instead of on fields or courts, they’ll still receive the star athlete treatment on Saturday and Sunday, complete with opening and closing ceremonies.

Aside from all the video game action, there’ll be plenty of other ways for fans to have fun during the tournament. Pre-game activities include photo opportunities with competitors, swag giveaways and more.

Organizers also encourage fans to cosplay and dress as their favorite characters. The Garden will have a special “League of Legends” menu available at concession stands as well, including items like Buffalo Skarl Fries, MorelloNachocons and Donger Dogs.

If you go:

Sept. 2-3, TD Garden, 100 Legends Way, Boston, $35+, tdgarden.com