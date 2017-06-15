Radio City Rockettes set sail in Boston this weekend

Eye-high kicking their way from Radio City Hall, the Rockettes are heading to Boston on June 17 to perform at Sail Boston alongside the United Service Organizations. This performance will mark 70 years of collaboration between the two groups, with the Rockettes’ entertaining military personnel since the 1940s.

“It’s so important to keep this tradition alive,” says Rockette Melissa Hilmer. Inspired by childhood memories of the group performing each year at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Hilmer moved from Wisconsin to the Big Apple where she successfully auditioned and has been dancing as a Rockette for over 17 years now. She says, “It’s been nothing short of incredible.”

While almost everyone knows the iconic Christmas Spectacular show, the Rockettes also tour the country year-round performing at gatherings like Sail Boston. Many of these events are hosted by philanthropic groups like the USO. The Rockettes also closely work with the Garden of Dreams foundation, hosting an annual talent show at Radio City Hall for underprivileged or ill children as well as glitzing up high schoolers during prom season.

Performing a few weeks ago at the 2017 New York Fleet Week, Hilmer says that the group was able to spend time with troops in preparation for Boston.

“Performing for servicemen and women is always so exciting,” she says. “It’s an opportunity for us to give back and show our appreciation for these people and their families.”

On top of this show, the Rockettes will also be touring around the country for both USO audiences as well as public shows. Hilmer recommends taking a look on the Rockette’s website throughout the summer for more information on when shows will be in major cities.