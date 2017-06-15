Chow down at Red’s Best Lobster Fest and Block Party

As the Tall Ships sail into Boston, make sure to free up some room in your schedule—and your belly—this weekend for Red’s Best Lobster Fest and Block Party. The Boston-based seafood vendor will be pitching a pop-up tent June 17 at the Boston Public Market, where they will serve several a-la-carte dishes featuring New England’s favorite crustacean.

“We’ll have grilled lobster tails, rolls and bisque, as well as monkfish kebabs,” says Red’s Best founder and CEO, Jared Auerbach. Monkfish, Auerbach adds, is an abundant New England species with a flavor profile often compared to lobster.

Hosted in the market’s outdoor plaza, Lobster Fest is meant to celebrate the vitality of sea life in the Boston Harbor and attract attention to the city’s hardworking fishermen and women.

“Red’s Best is dedicated to sustaining the art of small-boat fishing in America,” says Auerbach. “We work with thousands of them, using innovative technology to unload and sell their supply while maintaining deep respect for where we came from.”

On top of Red’s Best, block partiers can sample other Boston Public Market vendors by purchasing adult beverages including local beers, as well as wine from Massachusetts Farm Winery & Growers, which stocks some of the state’s highest-quality vino. As for musical stylings, New England Conservatory sextet Night Tree will be playing a combination of American and Swedish folk to add to the merriment.

So, head down to the BPM this weekend to witness the power of Boston’s fishing industry and the quality of these fruits of the sea.

If you go:

June 17, Boston Public Market Outdoor Plaza, 100 Hanover St., free with food for purchase, redsbest.com