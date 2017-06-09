Take your dog out for a night at the Seaport Hotel

Even in today’s polarized political climate, it’s hard to object to a night of dogs, alcoholic beverages and the sight of the sun setting over the Boston Harbor. This experience is exactly what’s in store at this summer’s first Canine and Cocktails event at the Seaport Hotel on Wednesday.

The event, emceed by Mix 104.1 radio personality Kennedy Elsey and her dog Elvis, features treats for both pooches and their owners. Seaport executive chef Richard Rayment is whipping up organic dog treats, which pups can enjoy on-site and in special “doggie bags,” while their human counterparts can pick from a selection of cocktails at the cash bar.

Tickets are $10, and will benefit the nonprofit Great Dog Rescue New England. Betsy Herald, GDRNE’s assistant director, says fundraisers such as these are necessary to pay for much needed emergency medical procedures.

“The adoption fee just [pays for] the basic running of the rescue, vaccinations,” Herald says. “We really do need these fundraisers when things go wrong and something more extreme is needed.”

The GDRNE is a completely volunteer-run organization with no advertising, board of directors or even shelter. Instead, the rescue relies on about 40 “fosters” who care for the dogs until they can find a permanent home.

“We don’t think it’s healthy for dogs to be kept in cages,” Herald says.

Those looking to own a furry pal can meet several canines up for adoption. While petting and playing is encouraged, attendees cannot leave with a dog until they go through the formal adoption process.

Aside from drinking and dog watching, attendees can also test their luck at the raffle, which offers prizes such as an overnight stay at the Seaport Hotel and dinner for two at TAMO Bistro & Bar, the hotel’s restaurant serving New England-inspired cuisine.

Dog lovers who can’t make the June event still have two other chances for booze and boxer hounds this summer, as the Canine & Cocktail event will return to the Seaport Hotel July 19 and August 9.

If you go:

June 14, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., TAMO Terrace at the Seaport Hotel, One Seaport Lane, Boston, $10, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/canines-cocktails-summer-kick-off-2017-to-benefit-the-great-dog-rescue-new-england-tickets-34751475599