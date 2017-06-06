Hit the high seas with this super yacht hotel in Boston

Looking for a luxury coastal escape without leaving the Bay State? Experience the super yacht lifestyle for a night (or more) on the newly updated Troca One, a 108-foot Viking Sports Cruiser manufactured in Italy, docked at the Charlestown Marina along the Boston Harbor.

The pop-up hotel-yacht begins operations on June 11 and is the newest offering from Troca Hotels. The boutique hotel company also operates The Daniel in Brunswick, Maine, as well as The Stonehedge Hotel & Spa in Tyngsboro.

Starting at $849 a night, guests can book a full luxury experience in the VIP Stateroom, which is equipped with a king-sized bed, walk-in closet, flat-screen TV and a wine chiller. For an extra $100, you can stay in the Master Stateroom, which features the added bonus of a jacuzzi bath. Rooms can be booked through both Troca’s website as well as Airbnb.

All guests are treated to champagne on arrival, as well as an espresso machine and a continental breakfast. Upon request, Troca One patrons can book a three-course fine dining experience with NoLo Bistro & Bar executive chef Mark Filteau at the price tag of $180 per person.

Those wishing to get a true taste of the rich and famous lifestyle can rent out the entire yacht and host up to eight friends for around $4000 a night. Guests can take their party on a sunset cruise around the harbor for around $9000.

While these prices may seem hefty, Troca Hotels senior vice president James Foster sees the hotel-yacht as a more accessible alternative to those who want the yacht experience, but do not want to shell out hundreds of thousands of dollars for a weeklong rental, or a few million to own a private cruiser.

“This is almost democratizing luxury,” he says, noting the cost of booking a room on Troca One is about equivalent or even less than a suite at a luxury Boston hotel. “It’s going to be a unique experience and it’s going to be a real peek behind the curtains of the super yacht lifestyle.”

Foster adds that the concept is a new experience that “doesn’t seem to have been done before.”

“There’s nothing in that super yacht class,” he says. “We think it’s a way of adding luxury hotel rooms to a market that needs luxury hotel rooms.”

The Troca One experience comes with a unique Boston flavor. Situated in the historic Charlestown neighborhood, guests can check out famous historical landmarks like the U.S.S. Constitution, the Bunker Hill Memorial, Navy Yard and Paul Revere Park. Patrons will also get a nice view of Boston, as the yacht faces the city’s skyline.

The yacht will only be available in Boston until October before the Troca One sails to the warm shores of Miami for November through April. If you can’t wait to hit the high seas, you better make reservations soon, as rooms are already being booked up well in advance of the June 11 launch.