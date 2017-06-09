Enjoy food and brews in the park at Taste of Somerville

Located near Somerville’s Powderhouse Circle, Nathan Tufts Park offers an idyllic, wooded place of solace from the nearby bustle of Davis Square. However, on June 14, the 19th annual Taste of Somerville event will transform the park into a cornucopia of fine foods and craft beverages from more than 60 vendors, attracting epicures from all around the Boston area. Mark your calendar and prepare your stomach for an evening of culinary indulgence.

Somerville’s best eats

Taste of Somerville organizer David Flanagan describes the food fest as “a collection of Somerville’s best restaurants, breweries, wineries and food trucks getting together for three hours and offering fantastic food.” Prepaying online, tasters can pick between standard tickets or splurge for a more VIP treatment. This enhanced experience provides oysters with a sparkling wine pairing, exclusive food tastings as well as cocktails by United Liquors and other local vendors.

Formerly hosted in the Buena Vista Lot, Taste of Somerville moved locations this year in response to exponential vendor interest and the burgeoning Somerville restaurant scene. “Years ago, we had around 500 visitors or so,” says Flanagan. “Now we have over 2000 reservations and the numbers just keep on getting bigger each year.”

Beyond the bites

As you satiate your taste buds, enjoy some music and other entertainment during Taste. DJ Nate Bluhm will bring the beats, while blankets will be provided at the top of the park’s hill for foodies to relax on as they take their food-coma naps. Kids can play on a pop-up jungle gym while adults have access to lawn games including bocce, foosball and cornhole.

Community connections

Aeronaut Brewing Co. cofounder Ben Holmes will once again bring hoppy refreshments to Taste. “We’ve been around for three years now and have been to the event each year, so Taste of Somerville is special for us,” says Holmes. He, like Flanagan, believes that these types of events are great for restaurants to advertise themselves while also taking part in civic engagement. “Aeronaut wants to be a part of the community, and we’re a product of the people who have supported us from the beginning,” says Holmes. Proceeds from Taste will benefit local nonprofits Somerville Home and Walnut Street Center.

If you go:

June 14, 5 p.m., Nathan Tufts Park, 850 Broadway, $50-$75 for adults and $15 for children under 12, tasteofsomerville.org