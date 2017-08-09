12 fun things to do in Boston this weekend

James Taylor is back at Fenway Park and more fun ways to spend your days off.

MOVIES

Summer Movie Nights at Christopher Columbus Park

This outdoor movie series in the North End is halfway through its run this summer, but we thought we’d at least let you in on rest. This week, it’s “E.T.”, which seems a lot like “Stranger Things” in parts. This Spielberg guy must be a Duffer brothers fan! Other upcoming films include “Hoosiers," “Hairspray," “Moulin Rouge” and “Close Encounters of the Third Kind."

Sunday nights through Sept. 10, Christopher Columbus Park, Atlantic Ave. at Richmond St., Boston, free, foccp.org

Musicals and Masterpieces

This two part series of outdoor movie screens starts tonight with the camp classic “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” and continues with new musicals every Thursday in August, including “Grease," “Mamma Mia” and “La La Land,” with a pre-screening performance from jazz band Swing 17. In September, it switches to “Masterpiece Fridays," but these “masterpieces” are strictly '80s/'90s pop classics.

Aug. 10-Sept. 29, Faneuil Hall Marketplace, 1 Faneuil Hall Marketplace, Boston, free, faneuilhallmarketplace.com

MUSIC

Rene Marie

Though she got a late start as a professional performer at age 42, seasoned jazz vocalist Rene Marie has honed a unique style, with elements of folk, R&B, classical and country music alongside fundamental influences like Ella Fitzgerald and Dinah Washington. She’s known for her provocative song fusions, such as combining the Confederate anthem “Dixie” with Billie Holliday’s anti-lynching song “Strange Fruit."

Aug. 10, 8 p.m., Scullers, 400 Soldiers Field Rd., Boston, $30-$80, scullersjazz.com

Flosstradamus

Flosstradamus, until recently, was a DJ/production duo comprised of Curt Cameruci and Josh Young, who helped expand the Southern “trap” sound to a wider dance audience, collaborating with Diplo, Three 6 Mafia's Juicy J, The Cool Kids, A-Trak, Matt and Kim and many others. Young left the project in December 2016, leaving Cameruci to carry on the Flosstradamus brand.

Aug. 12, 10 p.m., Bijou Nightclub, 51 Stuart St., Boston, $30, 21+, eventbrite.com

James Taylor

James Taylor was one of the shining stars of the singer-songwriter boom of the early '70s, with superbly crafted tunes like “Sweet Baby James” and “Fire and Rain." For some skeptics, his softly brooding music was a perfect reflection of self-absorbed Baby Boomer melancholy. Perhaps, but those curmudgeons probably just don’t want to admit they’ve teared up at those songs.

Aug. 11, 6:30 p.m., Fenway Park, 4 Yawkey Way, Boston, $52-$132, redsox.com

Joe Bonamassa

“Blues Rock Titan” Joe Bonamassa was a prodigy, already opening for BB King at the age of 12, and he’s gone on to play with Eric Clapton, Warren Haynes, Blondie Chaplin, Buddy Guy, Derek Trucks and others. He proudly sticks to old school technology, stating, “We occasionally play a bad note. Deal with it or go see Maroon 5.”

Aug. 12, 8 p.m., Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, 290 Northern Ave., Boston, $64-$484, livenation.com

FITNESS

Free Yoga in the Park

Sadhana Yoga offers three free outdoor yoga classes this month, on Sunday mornings at 8 a.m. They might just be the perfect way to stave off those back-to-work blues, which are usually contained in the root chakra. Just kidding, we don’t know much about yoga, but your instructors for these classes definitely will.

Sundays through Aug. 27, Blackstone Square Park, 1535 Washington St., Boston, free, sadhanaboston.com

Best Ever Series Masterclass Mashup

Get a taste of what Equinox, a chain of health clubs with a new location to open in the Seaport District this fall, has to offer. Instructors Sara Steel Rogers, Heidi Anderson and Chad Flahive will present a hybrid class, “Best Arms, Abs and Butt Ever," described as utilizing “strength, cardio, and flexibility to sculpt the ultimate body.”

Aug. 12, 10 a.m.-11 a.m., Seaport Common 85 Pier 4 Blvd., Boston, free, equinox.com

THEATER

Hamlet

Brown Box Theater Project, a company that splits its time between Boston and the Delmarva region, presents their biggest production yet, fitting for a work of such existential magnitude. This weekend they’ll be staging “Hamlet” in Allston’s Christian Herter Park, but subsequent performances will take place in Fort Port, Fall River, Plymouth, Easton, Somerville and Hopkington. Check the website for full details.

Aug. 11-27, various locations, Boston and beyond, free, brownboxtheatre.org

ART

Machine Experience

Harvard’s metaLAB presents a series of experiences exploring the extent to which artificial intelligence is already a part of our lives. The series is already underway, but most of it is yet to come. Topics include “the emotional effects of algorithms, the uncanny experiences of sensor-enabled computers and what intelligent machines might reveal about… the nature of intelligence itself.”

Through Aug. 13, Harvard Art Museums, 32 Quincy St., Cambridge, free, metalab.harvard.edu

FESTIVALS

MMB by the Sea Boardwalk Expansion Celebration

Meriel Marina Bay invites everyone to celebrate its recent expansion of the Marina Bay boardwalk Saturday. There will be food trucks, an outdoor beer garden, a visit from the Patriots cheerleaders, giveaways with Romeo of Kiss 108 and a live performance from the Waves, a local band with who like their rock n’ roll with a slash of country and reggae.

Aug.12, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., Meriel Marina Bay, 552 Victory Rd., Quincy, free, nickersonpr.com/events/mmbbythesea

DANCE

Boston Contemporary Dance Festival

31 contemporary dance companies from across the United States and Japan are coming to Boston for this event, with Doug Varone and Dancers as headliner, presenting a new work, “Folded," for the first time in the Hub. For dance fans, this is a major event in the usually-quiet summer off-season. There’s also a 2 p.m. local showcase prior to the main show at 7:30.

Aug. 12, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Calderwood Pavilion, 527 Tremont St., Boston, $30-$100, bostontheatrescene.com