Drink rosé and work out with Jillian Michaels at this Boston fitness festival

The Tone It Up tour is coming to town.

The Tone It Up tour stops in Boston Sept. 9. Photo by Tone It Up via Instagram

Instagram stars Karena Dawn and Katrina Scott are taking their Tone It Up movement to the next level with a nationwide, fitness festival tour featuring special guest Jillian Michaels.

The celebrity trainer and former coach on "The Biggest Loser" will lead a workout at the fest when it stops at Boston's Lawn on D Sept. 9. Although attendees will definitely break a sweat at the event, they'll also get to say "yes way rosé" while meeting other area fitness fanatics.

In addition to the workouts and wine, the Tone It Up team will also bring food, a braid bar, beauty stations, do-it-yourself jewelry and other activities to town, as well as music provided by DJ Madds. The event's website also promises "special flare" unique to each city.

Fans can also opt for VIP experiences featuring either Dawn and Scott or Michaels. The packages come with meet and greets with the stars, access to the VIP area, a rosé garden, the "Beach Babe" lounge, plus a bag full of extra goodies.

If you go:

Sept. 9, noon-5 p.m., Lawn on D, 420 D St., Boston, $110+, toneitup.com