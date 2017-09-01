Drink rosé and work out with Jillian Michaels at this Boston fitness festival

Instagram stars Karena Dawn and Katrina Scott are taking their Tone It Up movement to the next level with a nationwide, fitness festival tour featuring special guest Jillian Michaels.
The celebrity trainer and former coach on "The Biggest Loser" will lead a workout at the fest when it stops at Boston's Lawn on D Sept. 9. Although attendees will definitely break a sweat at the event, they'll also get to say "yes way rosé" while meeting other area fitness fanatics.
In addition to the workouts and wine, the Tone It Up team will also bring food, a braid bar, beauty stations, do-it-yourself jewelry and other activities to town, as well as music provided by DJ Madds. The event's website also promises "special flare" unique to each city.
Fans can also opt for VIP experiences featuring either Dawn and Scott or Michaels. The packages come with meet and greets with the stars, access to the VIP area, a rosé garden, the "Beach Babe" lounge, plus a bag full of extra goodies.
3 week countdown!!! 🙀🙀 Kat and I are about to hit the road for our first ever #TIUtour!! 🚎🗺💙 The Ultimate Fitness Festival for Women! 🎡Workout with us, Core Power Yoga, & special guest @JillianMichaels!!! Connect with likeminded girls in your area! Plus music by our fave DJ @Madds, tons of festivities, food, Rosé, beauty bars, Tour Bags, VIP Lounges, and so many surprises!!!! 🎉🎉🎉 Reserve your spot at the link in our bio 👉🏼 @ToneItUp! 👯👯 We can't wait to workout with you girls!
If you go:
Sept. 9, noon-5 p.m., Lawn on D, 420 D St., Boston, $110+, toneitup.com