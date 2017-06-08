This Bushwick bar is selling a $1,000 negroni to benefit rescue dogs

You would pay a pretty penny for a (pretty) negroni if it would help a senior rescue dog find its forever home, right? You’re not a monster. But would you pay $1,000?

This Negroni Week, it'll cost you a grand to sip on possibly the most decadent/ridiculous negroni the world has ever seen. The $1000 negroni is available at Bushwick cocktail bar Lot 45, “off the menu” from now through Sunday, June 11, when Negroni Week wraps up.

But it’s for a good cause! Every cent goes to Muttville, a senior dog rescue based in San Francisco.

It’s actually two negronis — bring a date and pay $500 each? Aziz Ansari and Eric Wareheim, this might have your names on it. And by names, of course, I mean Big Bud and Little Bud. (Also, we just can’t really imagine any non-celebs being able to afford this.)

The concoction is devised by Lot 45's head mixologist Rael Petit, who also came up with a “bubble bath” negroni this week.

Ok, so here's what all the fuss is about. The pair of cocktails are each made with Campari, Gran Patron Platinum (which retails for $200 a bottle) instead of gin, and Carpano Antica Vermouth. But here’s where it starts to get real fancy: Each drink is topped with a rare Italian shaved black truffle and a dash of edible platinum flakes. And the standard orange peel garnish is served with a Calvisius Siberian Caviar, which is extracted from the Siberian sturgeon fish. Finally, the cocktails are “smoked” with Applewood smoking chips, using a smoker gun. We're told it adds a "delicious, smoky flavor" to the cocktail. Definitely some Instagram shit.

We will likely not be purchasing this creation, but we hope someone does, at least for the dogs' sake!