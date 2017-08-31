4 amazing reasons to get out of NYC for Labor Day Weekend

How does an adults-only night at a water park sound? That's just one of the reasons to skip town for a quick day trip this Labor Day Weekend.

Who's got the money for airfare on Labor Day Weekend? Not us, but you've gotta make the end of summer count. We've got your great reasons to take a day trip out of NYC.

Pick apples upstate

The cider paradise that is Twin Star Orchards in New Paltz kicks off its apple-picking season Friday, Sept. 1. After loading up your basket with nine varieties of apples, relax with cider tastings inside the property’s Brooklyn Cider House, which also offers New York state wines and spirits. Or grab a wood-fired pizza or burgers on the farm’s outdoor pavilion. To celebrate the holiday, there will be live jazz from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday. Picking prices $10-$25, 155 N. Ohioville Road, twinstarorchards.com

Adults-only night at the water park

New Jersey’s Mountain Creek Waterpark is kicking out the kids and throwing the 21+ night of our grown-up dreams on Friday, Sept. 1. For just $10, you get run of all 22 of the park’s attractions, which includes the world’s tallest double-looping slide, with drink specials, adult games (whatever that means!) and a beer pong tournament. 6:30-11 p.m., 200 Route 94, Vernon, New Jersey

Have you tried the Official Bloody Mary of the State Fair? Get one outside of the Empire Room! #nysfair A post shared by New York State Fair (@nysfair) on Aug 26, 2017 at 8:44am PDT

Get silly at the New York State Fair

Nowhere else is Americans’ ingenuity when it comes to food on better display than at the annual New York State Fair, which is in its final weekend. Try midway delicacies like a bacon-potato parfait and vegan milkshakes to go along with thrilling rides — new attractions include the fair’s first-ever water ride (a dual-waterslide log flume) and the RC-48 steel roller coaster, which hikes your 70 feet high before a scream-worthy plummet. Plus tons of live music acts, agricultural displays and other blue-ribbon fun. 581 State Fair Blvd., Syracuse, nysfair.ny.gov

See some heavy artillery

The Museum of American Armor is rolling out some of its World War II relics for live field demonstrations for Tanker Weekend. Honoring the servicemembers who have fought in the armored divisions of the U.S. military, Tanker Weekend brings back to the field a Cold War M48 Patton tank, a WW II Sherman tank, a Pacific theater Stuart tank, an M18 Hellcat tank destroyer, along with halftracks, a British Bren Carrier and other tracked military vehicles. Sept. 2-3, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., 1303 Round Swamp Round, Old Bethpage, $12, museumofamericanarmor.org