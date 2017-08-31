4 amazing reasons to get out of NYC for Labor Day Weekend

Who's got the money for airfare on Labor Day Weekend? Not us, but you've gotta make the end of summer count. We've got your great reasons to take a day trip out of NYC.
Pick apples upstate
The cider paradise that is Twin Star Orchards in New Paltz kicks off its apple-picking season Friday, Sept. 1. After loading up your basket with nine varieties of apples, relax with cider tastings inside the property’s Brooklyn Cider House, which also offers New York state wines and spirits. Or grab a wood-fired pizza or burgers on the farm’s outdoor pavilion. To celebrate the holiday, there will be live jazz from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday. Picking prices $10-$25, 155 N. Ohioville Road, twinstarorchards.com
Adults-only night at the water park
New Jersey’s Mountain Creek Waterpark is kicking out the kids and throwing the 21+ night of our grown-up dreams on Friday, Sept. 1. For just $10, you get run of all 22 of the park’s attractions, which includes the world’s tallest double-looping slide, with drink specials, adult games (whatever that means!) and a beer pong tournament. 6:30-11 p.m., 200 Route 94, Vernon, New Jersey
Get silly at the New York State Fair
Nowhere else is Americans’ ingenuity when it comes to food on better display than at the annual New York State Fair, which is in its final weekend. Try midway delicacies like a bacon-potato parfait and vegan milkshakes to go along with thrilling rides — new attractions include the fair’s first-ever water ride (a dual-waterslide log flume) and the RC-48 steel roller coaster, which hikes your 70 feet high before a scream-worthy plummet. Plus tons of live music acts, agricultural displays and other blue-ribbon fun. 581 State Fair Blvd., Syracuse, nysfair.ny.gov
See some heavy artillery
The Museum of American Armor is rolling out some of its World War II relics for live field demonstrations for Tanker Weekend. Honoring the servicemembers who have fought in the armored divisions of the U.S. military, Tanker Weekend brings back to the field a Cold War M48 Patton tank, a WW II Sherman tank, a Pacific theater Stuart tank, an M18 Hellcat tank destroyer, along with halftracks, a British Bren Carrier and other tracked military vehicles. Sept. 2-3, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., 1303 Round Swamp Round, Old Bethpage, $12, museumofamericanarmor.org