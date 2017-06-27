Best parties with fireworks views for the Fourth of July

For this year’s fireworks display over the East River, Macy’s has clustered its five barges between East 24th and 40th streets. That narrows the viewing band somewhat, but front-row views can still be had — and not (necessarily) for a lot of Benjamins.

William Vale

It’s a little bit south of the main action, but Williamsburg’s hippest new hotel has a pretty sweet plot of green space right on the East River that should make for decent viewing. Their first-ever casual lawn party grants you access to the park from 7-11 p.m. where the Mister Dips crew will be cooking up burgers and fries alongside their usual soft-serve cones and drinks. A patriotic $17.76 gets you in all night to this all-ages party. 111 N. 12th St., Brooklyn

Northern Territory

One of our favorite rooftop bars also happens to have unobstructed East River vistas. Even though Greenpoint’s for access to their Americana-themed party with frozen drinks, Jell-O shots rooftop bar will go on sale on July 4th at 4:00 PM - $60/person for admittance, 21+ and cash only at the door. First come first serve, no reservations will be taken. There are no advance tickets, so you’ll have to bring $60 cash when the doors open at 4 p.m. 12 Franklin St.

Brooklyn Barge

You’ll not only have totally unobstructed views of the fireworks from Greenpoint’s seasonal floating bar Brooklyn Barge, they’ll be fired off right in front of you. Until then, dig into a lobster boil dinner and premium open bar while a DJ spins live starting at 6 p.m. with prices determined by where you sit (picnic tables on the beach will run you $150, while a seat on the barge is $250). For the broke partiers, there’s also a budget-friendly $50 option with standing room tickets that include two drinks (beer or wine) and popcorn. 3 Milton St., Brooklyn

The Crow’s Nest

If you’ve had a little Christmas in July-style windfall, then perch on the East River’s classic rooftop bar Crow’s Nest. Entry is a whopping $395, but you will be as close to the water as you can be without getting wet, including an open bar from 6-10 p.m. and a barbecue buffet. On the East River at 30th Street

Sail right up to the action

Nothing gets you closer to the action than a harbor cruise, provided you’re also down for spending four hours on the water. Your (many, many) options range from a night of dancing on the classic Mississippi riverboat Liberty Belle ($119) to a family-friendly jaunt on the Audubon Yacht with a traditional backyard cookout buffet ($159), the lavish Cirque at Sea cruise with acrobats, musicians and an upscale dinner buffet ($279) and an ultra-luxury evening aboard the Hornblower Esprit with a six-course dinner.