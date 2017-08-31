Best things to do on Labor Day Weekend 2017

Hold onto the last weekend of summer. It may be unofficial — the calendar says you've got until Sept. 22 — but you know the real world doesn't wait. The beaches are still open, but we're losing the sun and cookout weather fast, so many this last long halcyon weekend the best with our guide to Labor Day Weekend 2017.

Hang ten at a rooftop surf shack

For beach vibes without leaving the city, head to the Arlo Soho hotel for the final weekend of Surf Shack. It’s the summer theme of the Good Story rooftop bar, and after Labor Day it’s packing up the surfboards and tiki drinks, so catch your last 2-for-1 Summer Fridays drinks (2-6 p.m.), personal-size buckets of rum cocktails and an oyster and rosé station.

Try Korean-American barbecue

Irene Yoo starts with the recipes she learned from her Korean immigrant parents, then fuses them with other cuisines for her monthly pop-up dinner series Yooeating. This Saturday, Sept. 2, it’s time for a Korean American BBQ with riffs on everything from the classic summer cookout to Texas-style barbecue. Expect spicy Pork Ribs, skewers of grilled Spam and kimchi, Korean potato salad and more. Cash only, 5-8 p.m., Pete's Candy Store, 709 Lorimer St., Williamsburg, RSVP on Facebook

Electric Zoo bugaloo

Everyone who’s anyone on the electronic music scene will be at Randall’s Island Park this weekend for three days of non-stop EDM at Electric Zoo. Headliners include DJ Snake, Above & Beyond, Sasha & John Digweed, Galantis and more spread across six stages themed to the city’s boroughs. Sept. 1-3, $110-$800, electriczoofestival.com

Hold a bowling tournament

Because you can’t settle anything with just one game, play unlimited rounds for three hours at Frames for $24 per person (plus $7 shoe rental) on Labor Day. Located in the Theater District, the stylish bowling lounge also has an arcade, pool tables and tons of other games, a new karaoke lounge and tons of food and drink options. 550 Ninth Ave., second floor

Free hot dogs!

On Friday and Monday, swing by Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails for a free hot dog with the purchase of any beer. The Kips Bay bottomless brunch favorite also has tons of comfort food and an acclaimed cocktail game, in case your squad is looking for something a little fancier. 367 Third Ave., handcraftnyc.com

See Jason Derulo perform — twice!

Start and end your Friday with “Talk Dirty to Me” singer Jason Derulo at two free concerts. First, he’ll perform several songs for “Good Morning America” at Central Park’s Rumsey Playfield from 7-9 a.m. (enter at 72nd Street and Fifth Avenue beginning at 6 a.m.). Then at 8 p.m., he’ll give another concert at the Samsung 837 performance space to close out its Made for Summer Live at 837 series. Admission is free, and an RSVP will improve your chances of getting in but still get there early. (837 Washington St.)

Eat outdoors

The fall edition of Mad. Sq. Eats opens Sept. 2, bringing 24 vendors to Worth Square next to Madison Square Park for some ambiance with your street food. Newcomers include Renegade Vice Parlour, a collaboration between Renegade Lemonade, Ice & Vice and Macaron Parlour that’s sure to turn out something funky, plus Daa Dumplings, Chick’nCone and seasonal salad spot Farmstand. Through Sept. 29, 11 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Fall back in love with New York

BYO blanket to the Oculus Plaza (corner of Church and Dey streets, Lower Manhattan) for this month’s edition of Tribeca Drive-In: Dinner and a Movie. The free outdoor screening series continues Friday and Saturday with two New York love stories: “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” and “Enchanted” at dusk. Arrive early (doors open at 5 p.m.) to score a seat in a special reserved section, where you can purchase food, wine and beer from Eataly.

Take a deep dive into fashion

For the final weekend of the Met’s street style exhibit Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between, the museum is dedicating its MetFriday to all things fashion. Come for a night of talks on what makes urban chic, make some art, see the work of top student designers from around the country, dance to beats by DJ Reborn and more. 5-9 p.m., 1000 Fifth Ave., free with pay-what-you-will admission

Bust that hangover

If at any point during all this fun you overindulge, head to the West Village’s 2nd City. The Filipino taqueria will be serving up some of its most popular brunch dishes all day Sept. 2-4 like the hangover-busting Plan B-Rito (longanisa, egg, cheese, ham, hash browns, bacon, avocado, salsa. And only on Monday, try their Breakfast Dan Dan noodles made with spicy pork, beef, chili dressed noodles, sesame, scallions and topped with a fried egg. 525 Hudson St., 2ndcityusa.com

Art takes over Governors Island

Besides hammocks, carless walkways, hills and NYC’s prettiest bar for cocktails and oysters, Governors Island is everything you want in summer. In case that $2 ferry ride has been holding you back, this weekend is the launch of the annual Governors Island Art Fair, where 100 artists from around the world are invited to transform some of the island’s historic homes into galleries. The homes are open every weekend beginning Sept. 2 through Oct. 1. Colonels Row and Liggett Hall, 4heads.org

Groove to the beats of Brazil

For more than 30 years, BR Day has been bringing Brazilian music, dancing and food to New York that’s grown into the second largest celebration of all things Brazil outside of Carnival. Wear green and yellow to get in the spirit on Sunday for an all-day party expected to draw over a million people for free concerts by musicians flying in for the fest, with tons of activities and booths spread across more than 20 blocks from 42nd Street to Central Park along Sixth Avenue. 11 a.m.-6 p.m., stage at 43rd Street, free, brazilianday.com

Kitties and tiki drinks

Hawaii goes to the cats at Koneko Cat Cafe’s Kiki Tiki Party on Sept. 4. Spend two hours hanging with the 20 sweetest (and adoptable!) felines over a luau of all-you-can-eat Hawaiian dishes like seafood poke and pork sliders with grilled pineapple prepared by Momofuku Noodle Bar alum Benjamin Kalb. The beer and spiked punch flow freely too as you sway to the tunes of the tropics. Costumes not mandatory, but it’s probably your last chance to bust out that Hawaiian shirt until next summer. $50, sessions at 12 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., 26 Clinton St., Lower East Side

Midnight movie

Make it a late one at Videology Bar & Cinema, whose midnight drinking game series takes on “Robocop” on Friday night. Tickets are $12, and the bar is open with $5 beer-and-shot specials, because this movie only looks more and more like our actual future by the day. 308 Bedford Ave., Brooklyn