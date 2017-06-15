Brooklyn Flea opens year-round indoor market in SoHo

The Brooklyn Flea is heading across the river and going year-round at a new location in SoHo.

Beginning June 18, the largely, art and craft market run by Smorgasburg’s Eric Demby and Jonathan Butler can be found indoors at 100 Avenue of the Americas on weekends; in fact, it’ll remain open there year round. This should make clothes shopping so much better — doing things al fresco is nice until it isn’t, and when it comes to trying on stuff during summer there can never be enough air conditioning.

Besides clothing, you’ll find jewelry, furniture, antiques, handmade items and more from over 60 vendors open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. In mid-July, the Brooklyn Flea will be joined in Manhattan by a mini edition of its foodie sister, Smorgasburg. That market will remain outdoors at 76 Varick St., with a full bar and six vendors serving lunch and dinner during the week; on the weekends, that number rises to 20 vendors.

The Brooklyn Flea has had a tumultuous season. Back in March, renovations to its original site in Fort Greene — where it all began in 2008 — forced the Saturday edition of the bazaar to join the food market in Williamsburg’s East River State Park.

But the flea was displaced yet again back in May when residents complained about the up to 20,000 visitors who crowded the joint markets on its first two weekends in April. Smorgasburg will remain at the park on Saturdays.

Sunday’s Flea remains in place under the Manhattan Bridge at the DUMBO Archway (80 Pearl St.), while Smorgasburg also continues to be the ideal destination for summer Sundays on Prospect Park’s Breeze Hill.