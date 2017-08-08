Have the time of your life this weekend celebrating 30 years of 'Dirty Dancing'

Wanna feel old? It's been 30 years since Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey first sashayed across our screens in "Dirty Dancing." Relive the '80s classic at a "Dirty Dancing" themed weekend in the Catskills from August 11-13. Experience the small town, '60s feel of the iconic film through screenings, cabaret and live music, plus all-inclusive packages at resorts and bed and breakfasts throughout Sullivan County. Here are our picks:

Where to stay

Nine River Road

Visitors can enjoy a room riverside on the Delaware at this small B&B in the foothills of the Catskills in the town of Callicoon. This weekend, Nine River Road is offering “The Lift” package — after Baby and Johnny's epic move — which includes two tickets to Callicoon Theater’s showing of "Dirty Dancing" on Saturday at 2 p.m. The package starts at $169 per night and also includes breakfast. To reserve a room, call 845-887-0042.

Here's to a perfect Saturday in Callicoon. 📸: @kgoebel22 A post shared by Nine River Road (@nineriverroad) on Jul 22, 2017 at 8:30am PDT

Villa Roma Resort

If you want to really do it up, opt for the aptly named “Time of Your Life” package, which gives visitors a more comprehensive (and pricey!) weekend getaway. Enjoy two nights at the Callicoon resort with breakfast and dinner included. On Saturday afternoon, Jackie Horner, who consulted on the movie and is a former dancer herself, will give a talk about her time on the film's set. That night, there will be a live performance of songs from the film and an open bar cocktail party. Rates start at $956 for two people. The kids can come along too at a discounted price: children age 10 and below are $160 and children between 11 and 16 are $210. To reserve, call 845-887-4880.

You're going to have the time of your life @villaromaresort 800-533-6767 A post shared by Doc Holiday (@doc_holiday_entertainer) on Jul 17, 2017 at 5:36am PDT

Catskill Mountains Resort

Those looking for a more lowkey package should head to Catskill Mountains Resort in Barryville, right on the border of New York and Pennsylvania. Book their “Carry the Watermelon” package and receive a complimentary watermelon cocktail along with a room. Heads up, though, because there’s a two night minimum stay, starting at $438 a night. To reserve, call (845) 456-0195.

The kind of place where you build beautiful memories! #catskills #resorts #hotel #summer2017 A post shared by Catskill Mountains Resort (@catskillmountainsresort) on Jun 10, 2017 at 4:22pm PDT

What to do

Catch a screening of the film at Callicoon Theater on Saturday at 2 p.m. The aforementioned Jackie Horner will also give a talk after the film. Admission is only $3 for adults and $1.50 for children, the same prices as they were at the theater in 1987 when the film debuted.

On Saturday night, head out for some food, drinks and live music at Cabernet Frank’s for “Night in the Borscht Belt,” which includes a borscht-themed menu, '60s musical hits, cabaret and stand up comics. Cost of admission is $25 per person.

Looking for more cabaret? Head to Forestburgh Playhouse for their late night “Time of My Life!” cabaret show, featuring music and dance numbers inspired by "Dirty Dancing." The late night performance will be August 11 and 12, with doors opening at 10:30 p.m. There is a $17 minimum per person.

If the whole family's tagging along, check out Oscar Brown's Saturday night for a throwback family dinner (with dishes such as pot roast and green beans), lawn games like badminton and croquet and music from the Mickey Barnett Band, who played in the Catskills in the '60s. The cost is $35 per adult; children 12 and under, $20. To reserve a table, call 845-747-4337.