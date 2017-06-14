Get $1 bus rides to the beach every Saturday of the summer

With the NYC Beach Bus no longer in service this summer, getting out to our favorite beaches is a bit more difficult than it used to be. You can bike, ride the train, even take the ferry to more accessible spots like Rockaway, but when it comes to more far-flung shores, without a car you’re kinda out of luck.

But now there’s a pretty clutch promotion that provides another way. Skedaddle, an on-demand bus pooling app, is offering $1 bus rides out to NYC area beaches every Saturday from now until Labor Day.

The bus will pick up and drop off passengers at different locations throughout Manhattan and Brooklyn (basically, you have to check each ride to determine the points of departure).The schedule rotates the beach destinations and doesn’t include popular NYC beaches like Jacob Riis, Fort Tilden or Rockaway. But it will get you out to some of the best shores in Long Island — Long Beach, Robert Moses, Atlantic Beach and Jones Beach — as well as New Jersey — Sandy Hook, Long Branch and Point Pleasant. Try something different — it’s only $1, anyway.

The bus can accommodate 50-odd passengers, but a few trips are already sold out, and seats are filling up, so download the app and reserve a ride ASAP! The summer clock is ticking. Oh, and don’t forget to wear sunscreen, kiddos. Now, how can get more #brands to follow suit and hook us up with sweet summertime promos?

Here’s the full list of beach destinations:

June 17 - Atlantic Beach

June 24 - Jones Beach

July 1 - Robert Moses Beach

July 8 - Sandy Hook Beach

July 15 - Long Beach

July 22 - Point Pleasant Beach

July 29 - Long Branch Beach

August 5 - Atlantic Beach

August 12 - Jones Beach

August 19 - Robert Moses Beach

August 26 - Sandy Hook Beach

September 2 - Long Beach