Say cheese! Cheetos-themed pop-up restaurant is coming to NYC

The Food Network's Anne Burrell is creating a menu of "elevated" comfort food at The Spotted Cheetah, open August 15-17 in Tribeca.

On the menu at the Spotted Cheetah: The Flamin' Hot Limon Chicken Tacos. Photo: Provided

It’s the stuff of your junk food dreams: An entire restaurant devoted to Cheetos is coming to Tribeca next week.

It’s only temporary, though: The Spotted Cheetah will pop-up at 211 W. Broadway Tuesday August 15 to Thursday August 17.

What can you expect from a restaurant based entirely on chips?

The crunchy, cheesy snack food delight is getting the foodie treatment: Chester Cheetah has chosen The Food Network’s Anne Burrell to create the menu. On the Spotted Cheetah’s website, the mascot “writes” that he selected “the most dangerously cheesy celebrity chef to help elevate my almost purrfect Cheetos recipes.”

Burrell’s dishes, which range between $8 and $22, include “elevated” Cheetos-ified comfort-food staples. The “Dangerously Cheesy Starters” include Cheetos Crusted Fried Pickles with Ranch and Purrfectly Fried Green Tomatoes, breaded with a White Cheddar Cheetos crust and paired with a corn and cherry tomato arugula salad (right, because when you’re at the all-Cheetos resto, you’re really concerned with getting in your greens).

Among the mains, you’ll find the Flamin Hot and White Cheddar Mac and Cheetos, which tops a jalapeno mac with a chipotle ranch Cheetos crust, and a Cheetos Mix-ups Crusted Chicken Milanese, which breads its chicken filets with Cheetos Mix-ups variety and is also served with salad — with Cheetos as the croutons. And our crunchy orange friends make their way into the desserts, too: for one, a Cheetos Sweetos Crusted Cheesecake, which adds a crispy layer to a goat cheese cheesecake topped with blueberry compote. Wowza?

We’re equal parts giddy and wanting to gag. The novelty has already drawn in enough New Yorkers that the pop-up is waitlist only. You can join here. Good luck! We recommend packing some wet wipes to handle all that orange dust. Or just forget it; the apocalypse is coming and you deserve to lick every finger dry.

If you go

The Spotted Cheetah

Tuesday August 15-Thursday 17

211 W. Broadway, New York, N.Y.

thespottedcheetah.com