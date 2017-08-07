This is not a drill: Prosecco Doughnuts are coming to NYC

Now you can have your doughnut and drink it too.

The Doughnut Project is making Prosecco Doughnuts an actual thing, and we’re here for it.

Partners Leslie Polizzotto and Troy Neale have teamed up with Ruffino Wines to bring us Prosecco-infused Doughnuts, glazed with Prosecco frosting and dusted with edible glitter and gold leaf, in honor of National Prosecco Day on August 13.

The new treats have been a long time in the making, too.

“For the past two years we have been perfecting our recipes, craft and vision,” Polizzotto and Neale told Marie Claire.

Twitter users were stoked to hear about the new doughnut being released to celebrate the Very Important Holiday.

Sweet lord there is a bakery in NYC making prosecco doughnuts and they sound like the brunch of absolute dreams! 🥂🍩🐷😍 — Aly Nicholl 🌻 (@alysonrachel) August 5, 2017

Prosecco Doughnuts will be available from The Doughnut Project, located at 10 Morton Street in the West Village, from August 14 - 20, at $4.25 each.

The foodies behind The Doughnut Project also brought the everything bagel doughnut into this world. The savory-and-sweet combo, covered in cream cheese frosting and sprinkled with sea salt, sesame seeds, poppy seeds, pumpkin seeds and garlic, may sound odd, but it had New Yorkers waiting online at the West Village shop and sold out daily. Although the reviews for the Everything doughnut were mixed, we have hopes that this latest Instagram-ready concoction will taste as good as it looks. At the very least, it'll give us a buzz.

If you go:

The Doughnut Project

10 Morton Street, West Village

Monday, August 14-Sunday August 20

M-F 8a.m. & S-S 9a.m. until the doughnuts are gone

thedoughnutproject.com