Electric Zoo 2017: When is it, where is it and who's playing?

Three days. Five stages. Electric Zoo is back in NYC.

Electric Zoo, an annual electronic music (EDM) festival in New York City, features multiple types of electronic music and top international DJs on four stages over three days.

The festival will also feature a “special addition” called Electric Zoo: The 6th Boro showcasing underground talent in both music and street art at the debut of its 6 Pointz stage. Yes, that makes five stages. Attendees can expect live graffiti art and local EDM talent with The 6th Boro.

Step off of the ferry 🚢 Step into The 6th Boro. Ferry passes selling fast, grab yours now: https://t.co/cP8vCuXEC1 pic.twitter.com/zNJ3ljEEpr — Electric Zoo NY (@ElectricZooNY) August 31, 2017

Next stop, The 6th Boro Main Station! 🦍🚈 pic.twitter.com/ahCOyKScIE — Electric Zoo NY (@ElectricZooNY) August 31, 2017

When is Electric Zoo 2017?

Electric Zoo is typically held over Labor Day weekend. This year, the festival will take place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday (Sept. 1-3).

Check out our awesome food lineup at The 6th Boro this year! 🌮🍤🍔🍟 pic.twitter.com/8rG2OsGy9x — Electric Zoo NY (@ElectricZooNY) August 30, 2017

Where is Electric Zoo 2017?

The EDM event takes place at the 480-acre Randalls Island Park along the East River between Manhattan, Queens and the Bronx.

Who is playing at Electric Zoo 2017?

· Above & Beyond

· Ace Alvarez

· Agent Orange

· Alan Nieves

· Alan Walker

· Alex English

· ALX

· Aly & Fila

· Ant Vendetta

· Armin van Buuren

· Audien

· Avision

· Bad Royale

· Benny Soto & Mike Nervous

· Bijou

· Black Caviar

· Blackgummy

· Boris

· Bosco & Brando

· Brohug

· Bruno Martini

· BTI

· Carlos Castano

· Charles Meyer

· Cheric

· CID

· Claptone

· Claude VonStroke

· Codeko

· Connie

· Crankdat

· Crazy Larry

· Dada Life

· Dali

· Danny Tenaglia

· Dave Turk

· De La Swing

· Deadmau5

· Dixon

· DJ Snake

· Don Diablo

· Drezo

· Elephante

· Eric Prydz

· Excision

· Gaiser Live

· Galantis

· Ghastly

· Grey

· Grum

· Guevara

· Henrik Schwarz

· Hiyawatha

· Hook N Sling

· Illenium

· Jackz

· Jauz

· Jaykode

· Jean Pierre

· John Digweed

· JoyRyde

· Julia Gover

· K?D

· Kayzo

· Kofman

· Lebanese Delight

· Lestat

· Lost Kings

· Lovecraft

· Malaa

· Marc Maya

· Markus Schulz

· Marlo

· Martin Solveig

· Miss Jennifer

· Motum

· Nelvis Tolentino

· Nghtmre

· No Mana

· Oliver Heldens

· Oneduo

· Ookay

· Papa Ya

· Party Favor

· Paul Kalkbrenner

· Quix

· Rally Chopper

· Rezz

· Saint WKND

· Salvione

· Sasha

· Seven Lions

· Shahar

· Shaun Frank

· Shneur

· Simon M.

· Slander

· Slushii

· Snails

· Spag Heddy

· Spencer Brown

· Sr Serge

· Steve Cox

· Sub Focus

· Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano

· Tchami

· The Black Madonna

· Thomas Jack

· Tritonal

· Victor Calderone

· Viviana Toscanini

· Wax Motif

· Wingtip

· XCRPT

· Yellow Claw

· Yoyyo

· Zedd

Get the full schedule here.

How do I get tickets to Electric Zoo 2017?

Three-day passes are sold out, but according to Electric Zoo’s website, there are still some one-day and two-day passes available.

Buy them here.

We can't wait to welcome you to the best Electric Zoo, ever. #EZoo2017



2-day passes increase at midnight: https://t.co/OunT2MDjs7 pic.twitter.com/xXktH6pUP6 — Electric Zoo NY (@ElectricZooNY) August 31, 2017

If you plan to attend one of the after parties at Output and the venue formerly known as Space Ibiza NY, you’ll need to purchase tickets.

And don’t forget to activate your wristband!

When did Electric Zoo start?

In 2009, the first festival brought 26,000 EDM lovers to see Armin van Buuren, Deadmau5, David Guetta and Ferry Corsten. In 2011, Electric Zoo expanded to a three-day event with 85,000 attendees.