This DC pop-up bar is paradise for 'Game of Thrones' fans

Ah, there’s nothing quite like summer wanderlust. See also: making spontaneous decisions to hop on a plane, train or bus to catch sporting events, concerts or even a killer cocktail. Well, “Game of Thrones” fans based in New York City, you now have your excuse to take that Acela Express to Washington, D.C. And if you’ve ever dreamed of living out your favorite HBO series in a real-life setting, it pretty much is a show junkie’s dream world (with booze, to boot).

This summer, “Game of Thrones” fans will get their shot at imbibing in style in the DMV thanks to a buzzy new pop-up that’s coming to town June 21st. Tucked away in the welcoming Shaw neighborhood inside three bars once dubbed Mockingbird Hill, Southern Efficiency and Eat the Rich, the creative pop-up will transform the three locales into liquor dens that are worthy spots for swilling like Jon Snow.

With kitschy cocktail names inspired by the show, the titles alone are sure to give you a buzz: The heady cocktail menu includes standouts like The Imp’s Delight, What Is Dead May Never Die, and The Lannisters Send Their Regards. (Although the order on everyone’s lips just might be “Dothraquiri, please.”) The decor also evokes the George R.R. Martin novels with hat tips to locations in the series and an incredible throne room. Yes, it has a real throne — a full-sized replica of the Iron Throne, to be exact. Too bad our late-night train back to Penn Station can’t make that claim, too. Though perhaps you booked a dragon for your return trip.

Go before it closes on Aug. 27. Bonus points if you rock an on-point costume celebrating the show. Fair warning that fake weapons — no matter how fake they look — will not be welcome past the bouncers at the door.

1839-1843 Seventh Street NW; open all week except Sunday (when the show airs, of course).