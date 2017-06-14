Gay travel company Gay Trippers NYC offers alternative to bars

If your favorite LGBT-friendly bar closed or you’re looking for gay travel, entrepreneur John DeStefano would like you to check out Gay Trippers NYC.

Ditch apps and make friends IRL while you enjoy a gay-friendly trip with about 29 others as an alternative to the bar scene, Gay Trippers NYC said.

“I was getting breakfast at my local deli and saw a brochure for white water rafting on the counter,” DeStefano wrote on the site. “I’ve always wanted to do this as a kid and now as an adult. I took the brochure home and I couldn’t get it out of my mind. I’ve always considered myself an entrepreneur and suddenly and idea popped into my head and Gay Trippers NYC was born.”

Look at these hotties! 80s Roller Disco this Saturday was AMAZING thanks so everyone who came out! We can't wait to see you on future trips with us 🕺🦄💖 A post shared by GayTrippersNYC (@gaytrippersnyc) on Apr 12, 2017 at 8:21am PDT

Upcoming events include a beer breweries tour, Fire Island Pines trip (July 22), fishing, go kart racing, a haunted house, kayaking (July 8), paintball, pumpkin and apple picking, a renaissance fair, whitewater rafting (Aug. 5) and ziplining.

Recent events, like a murder mystery dinner at Beardslee Castle, 80's roller disco night and a winery day in Long Island, all sold out.

The tour bus company is gay-owned and operated and caters to the LGBT community and friends of the community. Many New Yorkers don’t have cars, or even drivers’ licenses, so getting out of the city can be tough, but DeStefano wrote: "It doesn’t matter if you’re a Top, Bottom, Masc., Fem, Black, White, Gay or Straight. Everyone is included and encouraged to come on one of our trips. We truly have something for everybody."

Gay Trippers NYC will be at Phoenix Bar tomorrow in the East Village 13th Street and A stop by to learn about our trips or receive a discount A post shared by GayTrippersNYC (@gaytrippersnyc) on Jan 27, 2017 at 1:15pm PST

The Gay Trippers NYC bus leaves and returns from Hell’s Kitchen on the corner of 45th Street and 10th Avenue.

According to the company, the drivers are trained and Gay Trippers NYC has received the highest safety rating from the Department of Transportation. The buses are air-conditioned and feature reclining oversized seats, DVD video systems and sanitized restrooms.

Gay Trippers NYC is even open for private excursions, for an “unforgettable” birthday celebration, bachelorette party or corporate event.

The new company held its launch party in December of last year.