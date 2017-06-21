Make Long Island City's rooftop beer garden your new backyard

Now that summer has finally decided to grace us with her presence, you’re probably thinking, “What we need is a rooftop beer garden.” Good news — Long Island City has your beer in the sky needs covered.

Don’t be put off by the Hamptons-sounding name. Estate Garden Grill is a totally casual new rooftop hang, perched on the third floor of the Ravel Hotel. The astroturfed patio looks like the breezy backyard we all covet, and there’s even a swing chair! Good luck getting that, but there’s plenty of lawn for everyone with views of the Queensboro Bridge, the iconic Silvercup Studios sign and the Manhattan skyline beyond.

The vibe couldn’t be more relaxed. Think of its 24,000 square feet as your new urban picnic spot for when you don’t feel like sitting in actual grass and don’t have to sneak your booze into a park.

Speaking of which, Estate Garden’s full bar has an impressive 15 beers on tap ($7 for a pint, $21 pitchers), a mix of big names and craft stars like Sixpoint, Ommegang, Coney Island Brewery and even a Bronx Rye. There are also three cocktails and rosé just a keg away — that should tick all of your summer boxes.

A backyard needs backyard food, and the menu at Estate Garden Grill knows what goes well with all that beer. Everything on the seafood-focused menu is under $20, which just doesn’t happen on rooftops, yet here it is. Options include fish tacos, Maine lobster roll and a raw bar with poke and sushi, alongside grilling favorites like burgers and sausages.

Oh, and in case the weather turns on you, there’s indoor seating, too.

Estate Garden Grill is located at 8-08 Queens Plaza South and open Wednesday-Sunday from 3-10 p.m.