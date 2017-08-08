Nick Offerman, Bill Maher lead NY Comedy Festival 2017 lineup

Plus Second City comes to New York, Chris Hardwick takes the stage, and a special taping of "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee."

Nick Offerman is leaving his woodworking shed to appear at the New York Comedy Festival. Credit: Getty Images

The Trump administration hasn’t given us much — unless you’re a comedian.

Whether they’ve been laughing along with the headlines or trying to escape as far away from this reality as possible, many of us owe our sanity to the funny people on our TVs and stages. This November, you’ll not just get to see many of the funniest names during the New York Comedy Festival — you’ll get to learn from the best.

Returning Nov. 7-12 for its 14th year, the six-day festival will bring more than 60 shows featuring over 200 comedians to venues around the city. Highlights include “Parks and Rec” alum Nick Offerman and Ron White at the Beacon Theater, Jessica Williams and Phoebe Robinson aka 2 Dope Queens at The Bell House, a three-night stint by “@midnight” host Chris Hardwick at Carolines on Broadway, a special taping of “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” and Bill Maher at The Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Conan O’Brien will also tape a week of “Conan” shows at the Apollo Theater from No. 6-9.

Citi cardholders have first crack at presale tickets beginning Aug. 9 at 11 a.m., with general sales opening Aug. 14 at 10 a.m.

With more of a need for comedy than ever, Chicago’s famous Second City is also coming to New York for the festival, bringing a Pop-Up Training Center for aspiring comics looking to learn the best improv, writing and stand-up tactics from the troupe that kicked off the careers Amy Poehler, Tina Fey, Bill Murray and Steve Carell.

Workshops will range in length from half days to four days with courses like Dramatic Improvisation, Turning Improv Into Sketch and Character Generator offered, plus access to the world’s first-ever Harold Ramis Film School for comedy.

“Now more than ever, comedy is breaking boundaries as a way for us to understand and discuss the changing world around us,” says Caroline Hirsch, founder and owner of the New York Comedy Festival and Carolines on Broadway. “Whether providing a sharp-tongued takedown of modern politics or a hilarious escape from the news, these talented performers will provide plenty of laughs.”

This year’s festival added TBS as a partner, which will host a TBS Comedy Hub at the new Public Hotel throughout the festival, described as “part immersive entertainment experience for fans, part digital content studio.”

The venue will have its own roster of live shows, plus previews of its upcoming series like Tracy Morgan’s “The Last O.G.” and the animated “Final Space.”