Boogie your way into summer with free dance classes during NYC Dance Week

Summer is here and it’s time to get out and move your body. Any number of activities you can do to bust out of your sedentary existence is a plus, but if we’re being honest, is there anything that beats dancing?

The sixth annual NYC Dance Week kicks off Thursday, June 15, providing ten days of more than a hundred free classes at dance studios throughout the city.

Founder Tasha Norman says she got the idea for Dance Week as a way to give New Yorkers access to “the community of dance and fitness” in the city. It’s also a way to “connect dance enthusiasts with the studios and classes available,” she explains.

For example, Dance Week partners with major dance studios in the city, like Alvin Ailey and Mark Morris Dance Center. Participants can take free classes and get to know the studios, potentially returning for more later if they enjoy their experience.

The former dancer and gymnast is also the founder of FitEngine, a NYC-based health and wellness blog and fitness resource. In conjunction with the week’s dance classes, FitEngine will also host “Fitlabs,” combo dance-fitness classes which incorporate yoga, HIIT, and more.

“Dance is the key to wellbeing — the body, the mind, the spirit, everything,” she explains. “If you’re not moving, if your spirit isn’t engaged, then what’s the point? Moving and feeling good about yourself puts a pep in your step. And that is the spirit of Dance Week.”

All classes are free, but make sure you register at Eventbrite and bring confirmation of your registration to the studio. Check the complete schedule of classes and view any restrictions (some classes are only available to first-time students). Complete instructions here.

NYC Dance Week runs from Thursday, June 14 through Saturday, June 24. Visit nycdanceweek.org for more information.