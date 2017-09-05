Zen now comes in pink at this Japanese garden

There's no hotter trend than Millennial pink, and it's now coming to a new surreal Japanese garden in Chelsea.

Lunar Garden reimagines a traditional Japanese garden of raked sand and rock sculptures in hues of pink, courtesy of Daniel Arsham. The artist has made something of a hobby of surrealist landscapes lately — he also filled the Oculus in Lower Manhattan with rainclouds for World Water Day.

“After spending many years traveling to Japan I became fascinated with the dry gardens in Kyoto, specifically the way in which the gardens are permanent yet completely ephemeral and remade every day,” Arsham says. “These spaces, although they feel like they are in the present moment for us, essentially cross time.”

Further playing with the ideas of permanence yet constant change, Lunar Garden is lit solely by a 9-foot light orb resembling the moon. Adding color “creates a sense that the gardens are simultaneously familiar and surreal.”

There’s a pretty amazing story behind the exhibit, too. Arsham is colorblind, but a new pair of high-tech specs have allowed him to see a broader spectrum of colors. Lunar Garden is the first work he's created since gaining limited color vision; until now, he's worked exclusively with black, white, blues and grays.

Lunar Garden opens Sept. 5 through Nov. 5 at The Gallery at Cadillac House, 330 Hudson St. Presented by Visionaire, it is free and open to the public from Mon-Fri 8 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sat-Sun 10 a.m.-5 p.m.