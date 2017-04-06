 
Talk love and music with T.I. at the ​BUILD​ Studio in the East Village

The rapper and father will chat about the upcoming season of "T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle."

By
Eva Kis
 Published : April 06, 2017 | Updated : April 07, 2017
See T.I. in Midtown on April 7.
Getty Images

Keeping a family together can be just as hard as managing a hip-hop career.

Rapper T.I. and his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris have chronicled their ups and downs in "T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle" on VH1 for five seasons, with a sixth just announced. Looking for the inside scoop on all the drama straight from the source? T.I. is swinging by AOL’s Build Studio at 692 Broadway on Friday, April 7, at 1 p.m. to chat about the show and his career.

Alas, the event is full — all AOL Build talks are free, so check the calendar to snag a seat next time — but you can still watch live online. Previous Build chats with stars like the cast of "Archer," model-singer Tyrese and more also available for streaming.

