Talk love and music with T.I. at the ​BUILD​ Studio in the East Village

Rapper T.I. and his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris have chronicled their ups and downs in "T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle" on VH1 for five seasons, with a sixth just announced. Looking for the inside scoop on all the drama straight from the source? T.I. is swinging by AOL’s Build Studio at 692 Broadway on Friday, April 7, at 1 p.m. to chat about the show and his career.

Alas, the event is full — all AOL Build talks are free, so you can still watch live online. Previous Build chats with stars like the cast of "Archer," model-singer Tyrese and more also available for streaming.