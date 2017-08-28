Yas Gawd! RuPaul is bringing DragCon to NYC

RuPaul is bringing her fabulous DragCon to NYC after three successful years in L.A. Photo: David Shankbone via Wikimedia Commons

Following three years of “massive success of the world’s largest drag culture convention” in Los Angeles, RuPaul’s DragCon is coming to New York City.

When is DragCon?

RuPaul, also known as RuPaul Andre Charles, and her myriad guests, including past contestants on RuPaul’s Drag Race, will be sashaying away on Sept. 9 and 10 at the Jacob K. Javit’s Convention Center, 655 W. 34th St., New York.

According to the event’s website, fans can expect a lot of walking (bring flats for when those heels start to hurt), exclusive merchandise, celeb panels, some of your fave queens including the queen “Supermodel” herself, RuPaul.

via GIPHY

“At RuPaul’s DragCon, we celebrate all the colors of the rainbow,” RuPaul said. “We have an orange president that wraps himself in red, white and blue. How are you going to make America great again if you can’t love all the colors of the rainbow?“

No harassment will be tolerated at the World of Wonder Productions (the production company that brought you Drag Race and Million Dollar Listing) event, so keep the shade at home.

via GIPHY

“The expressions of love, family and imagination that flooded the L.A. Convention Center … made RuPaul’s DragCon the happiest and most fabulous place on earth,” said Randy Barbato, World of Wonder co-founder.

“We’re excited to bring DragCon to NYC where our queens will prance proudly in the city of Stonewall, under the watchful eye of the fiercest queen of all — Lady Liberty,” World of Wonder co-founder Fenton Bailey added.

How to get DragCon tickets

For tickets to the inaugural NYC DragCon, go to the event’s website to buy your badge. You can purchase a weekend pass for $60 or a one-day pass for $40 (Saturday is sold out, according to the site).

The $250 VIP badge is also sold out, so if you didn’t get your spot early, you missed out on priority access to Autograph Alley and RuPaul, but there are still tickets left for the “sickening” parties being thrown on Sept. 8 and 9.

According to the website, the event is family friendly.