Summer in the city: Fitness, movies, music and more at Union Square

Is there anything better than summertime in New York City? OK, maybe everyone isn’t excited for smotheringly hot subway tunnels, air-conditioned cars set to "tundra" and throngs of tourists.

But the city comes alive in the heat, and the Union Square Partnership is bringing back its Citi Summer in the Square, a weekly entertainment series that includes fitness, dance, music and family activities.

The Union Square Partnership is a not-for-profit community-based organization responsible for the revitalization of the 14th Street-Union Square neighborhood, according to the group.

Every Thursday between June 15 and Aug. 10, New Yorkers can enjoy more than 120 free community programs, with morning and evening fitness classes and live performances.

Two nights will get special “Throwback Thursday” movie-night status featuring “The Karate Kid” and “Back to the Future.”

“Citi Summer in the Square brings together our community through a wonderful mix of free community programs that give a splash of extra excitement to our park all summer long, and [it] showcases the incredible partnerships that make up the Union Square neighborhood,” Executive Director of the Union Square Partnership Jennifer Falk said. “Citibank is a longstanding supporter of our neighborhood, and we are thrilled to present an expanded schedule at the 2017 event through our partnership.”

Fitness in the Square

Mornings start at 7 a.m. with outdoor yoga followed by cardio at 8 a.m., presented by Paragon Sports.

Starting at 5:30 p.m., evening fitness classes begin with New York Health & Racquet Club instructors leading three fitness classes, including dance, cardio HIIT and sunset yoga.

Kids in the Square

Union Square will be the place for Animals with Art Farm, surprise princess appearances, StoryTime Yoga with Karma Kids, Pop Fit Kids and the Children’s Activity Pavilion – an area filled with books, art and games from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Music in the Square

Lunchtime jazz with The School of Jazz at The New School is scheduled for noon, and dueling artists jam at 5 p.m.

Movies in the Square

Movies start at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 3 (“The Karate Kid”) and Aug. 10 (“Back to the Future”).

Visit www.citisummerinthesquare.nyc for more information and a full schedule of programs. You can even download and print the schedule (see below).

