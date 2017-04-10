When do NYC flea markets open?

Spring is here and it's the best time of year to get out and enjoy everything New York City has to offer. Since everyone loves a good deal, it's also the best time to find out when flea markets open this season and where you can find them.

Aside from enjoying the spring breeze during boozy brunches or taking strolls through the city on Sunday afternoons, many New Yorkers also enjoy finding hidden treasures, vintage wares and other cool and unique treasures at flea markets.

There’s something special about going to a flea market and checking out vintage wares and other one-of-a-kind items. There's nothing quite as satisfying as when you come across that perfect pair of old sunglasses to complete your look, or score a great deal on a classic Nintendo video game system, or find the perfect chair for your desk at home.

Many people are familiar with the Brooklyn Flea and the wide range of vendors selling vintage clothes, furniture and other antique goods. For nine years the flea market was in Fort Greene, but this year it will set up shop at East River Star Park in Williamsburg. It opened on April 1 and now that the weather is finally starting to get warmer, it’s always a good flea market to check out.

If Williamsburg isn’t your thing, check out the smaller location at Pearl Plaza in Dumbo.

Great flea market finds aren’t just in Brooklyn, though. Manhattan and Queens have a handful of flea markets opening in spring.

To get you in the shopping spirit, we’ve put together a list of the best flea markets in the city and their opening dates this spring. Not good with addresses? We've included a map of their locations.

Hells Kitchen Flea Market

West 39th Street

Open Saturdays and Sundays

Nolita Market

Prince Street

Open Fridays to Sundays

Chelsea Flea Market

West 25th Street

Open Saturdays and Sundays

Grand Bazaar NYC

100 W. 77th St.

Open every Sunday

Artist and Fleas — Chelsea Market

88 10th Ave.

Open every day

Artists and Fleas — Brooklyn

70 N. Seventh St.

Open Saturdays and Sundays

Brooklyn Flea — Williamsburg

90 Kent Ave., Brooklyn

Open Saturdays

Brooklyn Flea — DUMBO

Anchorage Place at Pearl Street

Open Sundays

Bushwick Flea

16 Harrison Place, Brooklyn

Open Saturdays and Sundays

LIC Flea & Food

5-25 46th Ave., Queens

Open Saturdays and Sundays