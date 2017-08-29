Bagels R Us turns breakfast into happy hour with wine & whiskey cream cheese

A sleepy bagel shop for 20 years, Bagels R Us shot to fame for its line of cereal bagels. Its latest innovation: boozy cream cheeses.

Bagels R Us is located in Staten Island — but they'll deliver soon.

There's no mistaking that color for anything else.

Some of Bagels R Us' other offbeat cream cheese options.

Cereal bagels were just the beginning for Bagels R Us.

It’s always 5 o’clock somewhere, so why not your breakfast table? Now your day can start with a little taste of happy hour thanks to boozy cream cheese.

Bagels R Us has been attracting crowds to its Staten Island counter with unusual flavors like Reese’s, jalapeno, Doritos, and they just added two adults-only options: Rosé and Jack Daniel’s Honey Maple Whiskey.

“I think we’re the first to do this,” says manager and breakfast innovator Amanda Terlizzi. “I’ve never seen this before.”

The wide range of cream cheeses at Bagels R Us, located at 4300 Amboy Road and reachable by bus or taking the ferry to the Staten Island Railway, is just the beginning of what’s made the little shop Instagram famous.

Cereal bagels are the ultimate breakfast hybrid.😍#cerealbagels #insiderfood @bagelsrussi @rinnny_ A post shared by INSIDER food (@thisisinsiderfood) on Apr 17, 2017 at 7:46am PDT

Though it’s been around for 20 years, it wasn’t until six months ago that Terlizzi decided to do something different after traveling the world and seeing a whole lot of bagels.

She started with mixing Fruity Pebbles cereal into her dough. It took a couple of tries to find the perfect mix, and from there the only limit has been her creativity.

“I don’t want to take all the credit,” Terlizzi says. “I did set the idea, but it was a group idea. We’re a team.”

Their latest innovation is alcohol-infused cream cheese, starting with the Rosé and Jack Daniel’s flavors. And there may be more to come.

“We started with an idea and it grew,” she says. “We never say no, and if it doesn’t work, we’ll take it off the shelves.”

Took a trip to NJ's borough to get the cutest bagels 🌚 #cereal #cerealbagels #luckycharms #fruitypebbles #cookiecrisp A post shared by TJ Muller (@simplethim) on May 11, 2017 at 4:19pm PDT

Terlizzi recommends a plain or cranberry bagel to complement the rosé; a Cinnamon Toast Crunch bagel goes best with the Jack Daniel’s. If you need a little convincing, come by on weekends for a free sample. Just don’t ask how the magic happens: “We don’t give out the recipes.”

Since introducing their unusual items, Bagels R Us has seen a definite increase of business, according to Terlizzi. Their fame has spread beyond the five boroughs, with customers coming by from Ohio, Florida and California.

Bagels R Us will also soon have a website and start shipping their bagels and cream cheese worldwide.

In the meantime, customers will continue to flow into Bagels R Us, and Terlizzi is thrilled.

“Everyone is so happy to be here,” she says. “The reaction on the customers’ face when they try our bagels and cream cheese makes it worth it.”