15 fun things to do over Labor Day Weekend in Philly

Summer may be winding down, but the events just keep rolling on. Labor Day in Philadelphia bookends a season of beer-garden-and-chill, back-to-back festivals and concerts aplenty. Here, peruse the events on the menu for Labor Day Weekend 2017 in Philadelphia.

EXHIBITS

Left Behind

Sept. 1, 5 p.m.

Third Street Gallery

45 N. Second St.

fringearts.com

Free

While this First Friday opening for multimedia sculptor Carol Wisker’s installation is centered around her “fiber and found” multimedia sculpture, this occasion is further supported by a compelling lineup of readings from Arrieu-King, Emari Di Giorgio and others. The theme: travel and immigration.

MUSIC

HennyPalooza

Sept. 1, 5 p.m.

The Trocadero Theatre

1003 Arch St.

hennypalooza.com

$50

What long ago began as a simple gathering of Hennessy and food has blossomed into a touring party series. Featuring: Austin Millz, DJAye Doogie, Meka an Yo Showtime. Tickets come with complimentary Hennessy cocktails.

Budweiser Made in America Festival

Sept. 2 through Sept. 3

Benjamin Franklin Parkway

madeinamericafest.com

$162

Jay-Z returns as the marquee act for this staple music festival in Philadelphia, with other headliners like Solange, Kaskade, Migos, The Chainsmokers and J. Cole joining the fray. Locally, experimental pop group Japanese Breakfast, songwriting duo Marian Hill and indie-folk band Mt. Joy—yes, “Mt. Joy”—will also perform.

DJ Kevin Kong

Sept. 4, 5 p.m.

Morgan’s Pier

221 N. Columbus Blvd.

morganspier.com

$5

Not about to let the summer end on Sunday, Morgan’s Pier features Philly nightlife mainstay DJ Kevin Kong—who some may remember from Shampoo or The Barbary--for a four-hour dance party on Monday night. Arrive at 1 p.m. for a playlist from DJ Xtina.

LGBT

Out in Fishtown

Aug. 31, 5:30 p.m.

Fishtown Brewpub

1101 Frankford Ave.

outinfishtown.ticketleap.com

$10

Fishtown Brewpub hosts this neighborhood LGBT gathering, perfect for mixing with and meeting neighbors—or just showing support. Proceeds benefit the Attic Youth Center, which offers development services to LGBT youth in need of a safe space.

MISC.

Bits & Bites of History

Sept. 1, 5 p.m.

Elfreth’s Alley

124-126 Elfreth’s Alley

oldcitydistrict.org

The iconic Old City alley takes the spotlight with this talk from Bloke’s Barbershop and Emporium barber—and resident historian--Duke Dunne, who explains old-time barbering practices—some of which promise to be a bit less clean than that fresh fade. Still, salvage an appetite for some light snacks from Cake Life.

Kimmel Building Tour

Sept. 2, 10:30 a.m.

Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts

300 S. Broad St.

kimmelcenter.org

Free

One Saturday each month, the Kimmel Center carves out a time slot for an intimate tour of the performing arts center’s immaculate architecture, zeroing-in on details of the theater spaces oft-overlooked. Tours are by appointment only.

Fireworks at Seaport

Sept. 3, 9:30 p.m.

Independence Seaport Museum

211 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.

phillyseaport.org

$16

The spectacle of fireworks on the riverfront returns at Independence Seaport Museum, where attendees can relax in a family-friendly setting to live music and indulge in snacks. Advance tickets secure a spot in a private viewing area.

FILM

Art in Clark Park

Sept. 1, 8 p.m.

Clark Park

43rd Street and Baltimore Avenue

clarkpark.info

Free

Relax in the park with fellow Potter fanatics and enjoy a free screening of “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.” After, work your magic—courtesy of arts-development nonprofit University City Arts League--on making your own craft beast.

MUSEUMS

Mutter Beer Garden

Aug. 31, 6 p.m.

Mutter Museum

19 S. 22nd St.

muttermuseum.org

$12

Never afraid to make things a little weird, Mutter Museum twists the beer garden formula by transforming its Benjamin Rush Medicinal Plant Garden into a space for drinking and lectures on the usual awesome-but-totally-gross medicinal marvels. Note: This one’s 21-plus.

Free Admission Weekend

Sept. 2 through Sept. 4

Museum of the American Revolution

101 S. Third St.

amrevmuseum.org

Free

In celebration of the holiday weekend and back-to-school season, the Museum of the American Revolution offers free admission for kids age 12 and younger. Children will receive a free back-to-school packet with colored pencils, a coloring book and a pocket-sized Declaration of Independence. Among other special events for the weekend, a storytelling event during the afternoon highlights the role of children during the American Revolution.

First Sunday at the Art Museum

Sept. 3, 10 a.m.

Philadelphia Museum of Art

2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

philamuseum.org

Pay what you wish

For the first Sunday of the month, the Philadelphia Museum of Art opens its exhibits on a pay-what-you-wish basis. On view: Michael Nichols’ “Wild” exhibit of photographs about natural habitats, prints from Francisco Goya and Cy Twombly’s “Fifty Days at Iliam”—the latter consisting of paintings and sculptures on view for a limited time.

FOOD & DRINK

Pub at the Porch Opening

Aug. 31, 4 p.m.

The Porch at 30th Street

2901 Market St.

universitycity.org

Pay as you go

As an introduction to its new “pop-up pub,” 30th Street Station classic Bridgewater’s brings a four-hour-long evening of beer and wine happy hour, live music and raffles to outdoor patio lounge The Porch at 30th. Regular hours begin next week, on Sept. 6, opening at 3 p.m.

Old City Eats Final Night

Aug. 31, 5 p.m.

Old City

Third and Market streets

oldcitydistrict.org

Various prices

Thirty bars and restaurants, including Continental, The Little Lion, Cuba Libre and High Street on Market, offer a featured half-price appetizer and a $4 Penn Beer, plus a $5 Farb Liquors cocktail. Catch it for its final run of the summer season.

FESTIVALS

Volksfest and Oktoberfest

Sept. 2 through Sept. 4, 1 p.m.

Cannstatter Club

9130 Academy Road

cannstatter.org

$11

This multi-day festival—and Labor Day tradition—celebrates German culture with signature ales, Germanic clothing and souvenirs, plus a “true Fountain of Youth.” There’s also a lineup of bands set to perform, varying by day.