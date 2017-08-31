15 fun things to do over Labor Day Weekend in Philly

Summer may be winding down, but the events just keep rolling on. Labor Day in Philadelphia bookends a season of beer-garden-and-chill, back-to-back festivals and concerts aplenty. Here, peruse the events on the menu for Labor Day Weekend 2017 in Philadelphia.
EXHIBITS
Left Behind
Sept. 1, 5 p.m.
Third Street Gallery
45 N. Second St.
fringearts.com
Free
While this First Friday opening for multimedia sculptor Carol Wisker’s installation is centered around her “fiber and found” multimedia sculpture, this occasion is further supported by a compelling lineup of readings from Arrieu-King, Emari Di Giorgio and others. The theme: travel and immigration.
MUSIC
HennyPalooza
Sept. 1, 5 p.m.
The Trocadero Theatre
1003 Arch St.
hennypalooza.com
$50
What long ago began as a simple gathering of Hennessy and food has blossomed into a touring party series. Featuring: Austin Millz, DJAye Doogie, Meka an Yo Showtime. Tickets come with complimentary Hennessy cocktails.
Budweiser Made in America Festival
Sept. 2 through Sept. 3
Benjamin Franklin Parkway
madeinamericafest.com
$162
Jay-Z returns as the marquee act for this staple music festival in Philadelphia, with other headliners like Solange, Kaskade, Migos, The Chainsmokers and J. Cole joining the fray. Locally, experimental pop group Japanese Breakfast, songwriting duo Marian Hill and indie-folk band Mt. Joy—yes, “Mt. Joy”—will also perform.
DJ Kevin Kong
Sept. 4, 5 p.m.
Morgan’s Pier
221 N. Columbus Blvd.
morganspier.com
$5
Not about to let the summer end on Sunday, Morgan’s Pier features Philly nightlife mainstay DJ Kevin Kong—who some may remember from Shampoo or The Barbary--for a four-hour dance party on Monday night. Arrive at 1 p.m. for a playlist from DJ Xtina.
LGBT
Out in Fishtown
Aug. 31, 5:30 p.m.
Fishtown Brewpub
1101 Frankford Ave.
outinfishtown.ticketleap.com
$10
Fishtown Brewpub hosts this neighborhood LGBT gathering, perfect for mixing with and meeting neighbors—or just showing support. Proceeds benefit the Attic Youth Center, which offers development services to LGBT youth in need of a safe space.
MISC.
Bits & Bites of History
Sept. 1, 5 p.m.
Elfreth’s Alley
124-126 Elfreth’s Alley
oldcitydistrict.org
The iconic Old City alley takes the spotlight with this talk from Bloke’s Barbershop and Emporium barber—and resident historian--Duke Dunne, who explains old-time barbering practices—some of which promise to be a bit less clean than that fresh fade. Still, salvage an appetite for some light snacks from Cake Life.
Kimmel Building Tour
Sept. 2, 10:30 a.m.
Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts
300 S. Broad St.
kimmelcenter.org
Free
One Saturday each month, the Kimmel Center carves out a time slot for an intimate tour of the performing arts center’s immaculate architecture, zeroing-in on details of the theater spaces oft-overlooked. Tours are by appointment only.
Fireworks at Seaport
Sept. 3, 9:30 p.m.
Independence Seaport Museum
211 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.
phillyseaport.org
$16
The spectacle of fireworks on the riverfront returns at Independence Seaport Museum, where attendees can relax in a family-friendly setting to live music and indulge in snacks. Advance tickets secure a spot in a private viewing area.
FILM
Art in Clark Park
Sept. 1, 8 p.m.
Clark Park
43rd Street and Baltimore Avenue
clarkpark.info
Free
Relax in the park with fellow Potter fanatics and enjoy a free screening of “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.” After, work your magic—courtesy of arts-development nonprofit University City Arts League--on making your own craft beast.
MUSEUMS
Mutter Beer Garden
Aug. 31, 6 p.m.
Mutter Museum
19 S. 22nd St.
muttermuseum.org
$12
Never afraid to make things a little weird, Mutter Museum twists the beer garden formula by transforming its Benjamin Rush Medicinal Plant Garden into a space for drinking and lectures on the usual awesome-but-totally-gross medicinal marvels. Note: This one’s 21-plus.
Free Admission Weekend
Sept. 2 through Sept. 4
Museum of the American Revolution
101 S. Third St.
amrevmuseum.org
Free
In celebration of the holiday weekend and back-to-school season, the Museum of the American Revolution offers free admission for kids age 12 and younger. Children will receive a free back-to-school packet with colored pencils, a coloring book and a pocket-sized Declaration of Independence. Among other special events for the weekend, a storytelling event during the afternoon highlights the role of children during the American Revolution.
First Sunday at the Art Museum
Sept. 3, 10 a.m.
Philadelphia Museum of Art
2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway
philamuseum.org
Pay what you wish
For the first Sunday of the month, the Philadelphia Museum of Art opens its exhibits on a pay-what-you-wish basis. On view: Michael Nichols’ “Wild” exhibit of photographs about natural habitats, prints from Francisco Goya and Cy Twombly’s “Fifty Days at Iliam”—the latter consisting of paintings and sculptures on view for a limited time.
FOOD & DRINK
Pub at the Porch Opening
Aug. 31, 4 p.m.
The Porch at 30th Street
2901 Market St.
universitycity.org
Pay as you go
As an introduction to its new “pop-up pub,” 30th Street Station classic Bridgewater’s brings a four-hour-long evening of beer and wine happy hour, live music and raffles to outdoor patio lounge The Porch at 30th. Regular hours begin next week, on Sept. 6, opening at 3 p.m.
Old City Eats Final Night
Aug. 31, 5 p.m.
Old City
Third and Market streets
oldcitydistrict.org
Various prices
Thirty bars and restaurants, including Continental, The Little Lion, Cuba Libre and High Street on Market, offer a featured half-price appetizer and a $4 Penn Beer, plus a $5 Farb Liquors cocktail. Catch it for its final run of the summer season.
FESTIVALS
Volksfest and Oktoberfest
Sept. 2 through Sept. 4, 1 p.m.
Cannstatter Club
9130 Academy Road
cannstatter.org
$11
This multi-day festival—and Labor Day tradition—celebrates German culture with signature ales, Germanic clothing and souvenirs, plus a “true Fountain of Youth.” There’s also a lineup of bands set to perform, varying by day.