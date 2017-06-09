The 2017 Official Draft Party of the Philadelphia 76ers to be held at The Piazza at Schmidt’s

It has just been announced that the 2017 official draft party of the Philadelphia 76ers will be held at The Piazza at Schmidt’s on Thursday, June 22 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Fans can watch the broadcast of the 2017 NBA Draft live on the Piazza’s 400-square-foot LED screen. This year, the Sixers have the third overall pick as well as four second-round selections.

Sixers legends will reportedly be in attendance in addition to the mascot Franklin and Sixers dancers.

The party will also feature music from DJ Ghost, trivia, vendors, a silent auction and food and drink specials.

“We're excited to support the Piazza at Schmidt's Commons with the Official Draft Party of the Philadelphia 76ers,” says Philadelphia 76ers Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Chris Heck in a press release. “Our fans in Philadelphia have tremendous pride and passion for this team, and we're looking forward to an incredible atmosphere in Northern Liberties on Draft Night.”

If you want to attend, you need to register here.

Only 3,000 tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis and the first 500 fans will receive a free limited edition T-shirt.

The party is open to fans of all ages and the event is rain or shine.

The Piazza at Schmidt’s Commons is located at 1001 N 2nd St.