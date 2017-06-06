4 must-see museum exhibits for summer 2017

Philly deserves its stellar reputation for having some of the best museums in the country. Whether you want to entertain some visitors or play tourist in your own city, here are four exhibits to put on your to-do list.

Getting wild at the Art Museum

See decades of nature through photographs taken by renowned photographer Michael Nichols. His breathtaking work features wildlife from around the world in addition to capturing some hidden corners of the world. His work is known for highlighting the importance of preservation. The Philadelphia Art Museum will combine the photographs with sculptures and other pieces from the museum’s collection to show art’s contribution to conservation around the world.

If you go

“Wild: Michael Nichols” at the Philadelphia Museum of Art

June 27-Sept. 17

2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

philamuseum.org

$14-$20

A tropical escape at the Franklin Institute

An online game comes to life in new ways at the Franklin Institute. Escape the Rooms are life-sized puzzles where the players learn to work with the objects in the room in order to find their way out. The Franklin Institute will be opening two Escape the Rooms this summer. The Island Room, opening on June 28, will be a fun and colorful interactive life sized puzzle. Go with a friend, or rent out the room for an entire group to escape the room (and the museum).

If you go

Escape the Room: Island at the Franklin Institute

Opens June 28

27 N. 21st St.

fi.edu

$28

Anatomy is art

The Mutter Museum is known for its ability to both fascinate and disgust its visitors with its medical oddities. But they also feature artwork in one of their galleries that creates a new appreciation for the human body. Their upcoming exhibition is a fascinating collection of quilled works of art. The pieces utilize carefully rolled and constructed paper to depict complicated anatomical structures.

If you go

“Lisa Nilsson: Connective Tissue” at the Mutter Museum

Opens July 13

19 S. 22nd St.

muttermuseum.org

$13-$18

Before there were cities, there were mounds

Learn about North America’s ancient structures. The "Moundbuilders" exhibit allows visitors to gain a new perspective on Native Americans and their way of life for 5,000 years. The upcoming exhibit features photographs of the earth domes built by Native Americans and artifacts recovered during archaeological digs.

If you go

“Moundbuilders: Ancient Architects of North America” at the Penn Museum

Opens June 24

3260 South St.

penn.museum

$10-$15