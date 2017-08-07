5 things to do at the Peach Festival at Linvilla Orchards

The Peach Festival at Linvilla Orchards has more than just peaches. Despite its name, you can find more than just the stone fruit perfect for shortcakes, pies and savory delights. The event has been going strong since the 1980s, and for good reason: fruit, entertainment and more. Whether you’re in it to get the freshest produce or entertain your family for the day, here are five things to look out for.

The peachiest crop

Linvilla Orchards Manager Joyce Bullman can attest that peaches from the tree are nothing like what you might find in your local grocery store. “The biggest thing is taste,” she says. “Peaches don’t ripen well after being picked off the tree.”



Do your grocery shopping while at the festival

If you seek something other than peaches while at the festival, you’re in luck! Linvilla’s own farmer’s market will be open during the festival. Bullman says that whatever isn’t grown at Linvilla is sourced locally, and there are gourmet groceries available in addition to produce.



A baker’s delight



Bullman’s essential peach dish is a classic peach cobbler. She says the dessert is a staple at the farm, and they want to share the love. Visitors can purchase some from the farm’s onsite bakery, or use their freshly picked peaches to make it at home.



The place to be for gardening

Have you lost the motivation to start your garden? Even though it’s late in the season, it isn’t too late to grow herbs and more. Check out the Garden Center to start your own late summer harvest, or get inspired for next year.



For the kids

Even if the kids in your life aren’t big fans of peaches, there’s plenty for them to do at the festival and learn about farm life. Costumed Characters will be at the Peaches & a Campfire Jamboree for music and games. Kids can also go on a hayride to see the farm, ride a pony, or check out the apiary to learn about beekeeping.

As for the fruit, Bullman says that educating kids during festivals and field trips is one of the best parts about Linvilla.

“A lot of the kids who come from the city are amazed to see how the fruit actually grows,” she says.

If you go:

The Peach Festival at Linvilla Orchards

Saturday Aug. 12, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

137 Knowlton Rd, Media, PA

linvilla.com

Pay as you go