7 can’t miss events at Wawa Welcome America 2017

Can you believe 4th of July weekend is almost here? Given that Philadelphia is our nation’s birthplace, there is no better place to celebrate our country's independence. This year, there are over 50 free events spanning six days for Wawa Welcome America 2017 and they don't cost a thing to attend. Here are seven events you definitely shouldn't miss this year.

Summer Mummers Concert

Thursday, June 29

8-10 p.m.

Mummers Museum

1100 S. 2nd St.

Kick off 4th of July weekend with a summer concert at The Mummers Museum featuring the first place stringband from the 2017 Mummers Parade — Quaker City. This all ages event will also feature food trucks and a beer garden. Dust off your dancing shoes and get ready to show off your Mummers Strut.

Wawa Hoagie Day

Thursday, June 29

12-2 p.m.

National Constitution Center Lawn

525 Arch St.

What’s better than free Wawa hoagies? We really can’t think of anything. For the 25th annual Wawa Hoagie day, check out the construction of a 6-ton hoagie, a hoagie building competition between police and firefighters and a performance by the USO Show Troupe, besides eating free hoagies.

Free Museum Day at Penn Museum

Friday, June 30

10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

3260 South St.

Ever been to Penn Museum? Take advantage of their free museum day on June 30 and get up close and personal with real mummies. You can even see a 13-ton red granite Sphinx of Ramses II. After you’re done making your way through history, take a breather at one of the museum’s outdoor gardens and grab a bite at the Pepper Mill Cafe.

Red, White & Brew Fest

Saturday, July 1

5 p.m.

SugarHouse Casino Waterfront

1001 N. Delaware Ave.

Spend an evening on the Delaware River for the Red, White and Brew Fest. Besides enjoying delicious food and brews, there will be a performance by Philly band, Mo Lowda and the Humble in addition to a fireworks display at 9:30 p.m.

Philly at the Movies: Rocky

Sunday, July 2

8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Steps at the Philadelphia Museum of Art

2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Watch one of Philly’s most iconic films, “Rocky,” on the steps of the Art Museum. While the screening itself starts at 8 p.m., there will be a bunch of Rocky-themed events leading up to the film, like Storytime with a Rocky impersonator and a Rocky Look-Alike contest.

Wawa Welcome America Concert

Tuesday, July 4

7 p.m.- 9:30 p.m.

2451 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy.

Take a break from the BBQs and head over to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway for the free Wawa Welcome America Concert. This year’s lineup includes performances from Mary J. Blige, The Philly Pops, Mandy Gonzalez and Tony DeSare. Hometown legends Boyz II Men will also be honored.

Freedom Festival Fireworks

Tuesday, July 4

9:30 p.m.- 10 p.m.

Delaware River Waterfront

4th of July wouldn’t be complete without fireworks. Catch the glittery display at the Delaware River Waterfront after the big concert.

So what Wawa Welcome America 2017 events are you most excited for? Tell us in the comments below.

