Here's a sneak peak inside the new A.C. Moore in Center City

Whether you’re an arts and crafts aficionado, a baker, a jewelry maker or a painter, the new flagship A.C. Moore store on the corner of Broad and Chestnut is about to become your new favorite place.

Tomorrow is its grand opening; store hours will be Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The 27,000-square-foot space is the company’s first urban location and its 137th store in the country.

Aside from its extensive retail offerings, it has a custom framing studio, a classroom that will offer art demonstrations and even serve as a place to host birthday parties for kids, and an in-house floral arranger who will put together custom bouquets free of charge (with the purchase of supplies).

To celebrate the launch, there are a number of special promotions running this week:

Tuesday, April 11: Free $10 gift cards for the first $500 customers

Wednesday, April 12: 60 percent off any one regular priced item

Thursday, April 13: 55 percent off any one regular priced item

Friday, April 14: 15 percent off your entire purchase

Saturday, April 15: 15 percent off your entire purchase

Antony Piperno, A.C. Moore's chief merchandising and marketing officer, says of their decision to open their flagship store in Philly:

“There’s no other retail experience like this in downtown Philadelphia right now, so we’re incredibly excited to celebrate the opening of our Center City location. From the vibrant location on the Avenue of the Arts and the best selection of arts and crafts supplies and home decor, to unmatched customer service and prices, it’s going to be hard to leave this store without your fill of creative inspiration.”

For more information on A.C. Moore, visit: acmoore.com.

To get a sneak peak of the flagship store before the opening, check out our gallery above.