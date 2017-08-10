Aqimero hosts its second Yappy Hour next week

Love cocktails? Love animals? Then you should definitely head over to Aqimero at The Ritz Carlton on the Avenue of the Arts for their second Yappy Hour on Tuesday, August 15.

From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., guests can indulge in Aqimero’s lush ambiance and extensive happy hour cocktail menu (margaritas, mojitos, wines by the glass, draught beers and draught beers) as well as some adorable drinks made especially for the event like the “Berry Good Boy” (made with muddled strawberries and Manatawny Stillworks’ Three Bitches Vodka). Food items available for “Yappy Hour” include fresh oysters, guacamole and wild mushroom flatbread.

A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit the nonprofit Hemlock Edge Rescue, which is dedicated to rescuing homeless, abandoned and abused animals. Representatives from the organization will be on site with a few adorable puppies that will be available for adoption.

If you go:

Yappy Hour

Aqimero

Tuesday, August 15

5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

10 Avenue of the Arts

richardsandoval.com/aqimero/



