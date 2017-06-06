4 can’t miss meals at Art Museum Area Restaurant Week

The Art Museum Area in Fairmount may be known for its art, but its food scene is definitely heating up. It’s getting so hot that the Greater Art Museum Business Alliance (GAMBA) and the Fairmount Community Development Corporation (FCDC) are hosting Art Museum Area Restaurant Week for the second year in a row.

“A number of new restaurants have opened in recent years, and this offers an opportunity for residents and visitors alike to try something new,” says Kevin Moran, Executive Director at FCDC. “The Art Museum Area offers a dining experience that feels like an urban retreat, just steps from some of the world’s most renowned museums,” he adds.

An exciting development for this year is that the restaurant week has been extended to two weeks, running from June 11-16 and from June 18-23.

So what are we excited to eat? Here are four can’t-miss meals at this Art Museum Area Restaurant Week 2017.

Dim Sum & Noodle

2000 Hamilton St.

dimsumandnoodle.com

This casual and cozy dim sum spot is the perfect place to refuel after making your museum rounds. During restaurant week, you can eat a three-course meal for only $15. Choose from appetizers like steamed dumplings or dan dan noodles and entrees like sauteed beef with pumpkin, a dim sum combo and satay chicken ho fun noodle. For dessert, dig into green tea ice cream or creme brulee.

La Calaca Feliz

2321 Fairmount Ave.

lacalacafeliz.com

If you’re in the mood for Mexican, La Calaca Feliz (literally "the happy skeleton") is sure to tickle your “foodie” bone. This contemporary Mexican cantina bursts with color in terms of both ambiance and food. They’re offering a $25 dinner special for restaurant week that includes options like kale salad (kale, avocado, berries, crispy cotija, and chile de arbol dressing- yum!), duck confit tlayuda (duck confit barbacoa, sweet potato puree, charred scallion sofrito, currants), carnitas tacos (pulled pork, salsa roja, onions, cilantro, avocado) and enchilada con cangrejo (lump crab, grilled zucchini, spring pea, chipotle cream).

Fare Restaurant

2028 Fairmount Ave.

farerestaurant.com

Looking for an assortment of eats? Fare Restaurant on Fairmount is serving up both a $25 three-course brunch (Friday- Sunday) and a $35 three-course dinner menu for restaurant week. Brunch offerings include mushroom flatbread (Gruyere, spinach, black truffle vinaigrette, parmesan), strawberries-and-cream french toast (strawberries, strawberry sauce, mascarpone, fresh basil) and fish tacos. For dinner, enjoy flank steak (served with roasted potatoes, spinach and topped with chimichurri sauce) salmon (served with brown rice, green beans and red wine bordelaise) and more. Both meals include the option of either baklava or carrot cake for dessert.

South

600 N. Broad St.

southrestaurant.net

Not only does this jazz hotspot dish out topnotch live music nightly, it also has an exceptional kitchen and their restaurant week menu hits all the right notes. The $35 three-course menu includes duck confit gumbo (smoked sausage, Carolina rice, file’ spice, fried onions) rock shrimp toast (ravigote, pepperdew relish, toasted brioche) and grilled pork chop (creamed collards, spoonbread, boudin croquette, sorghum mustard). Whatever you do, save room for dessert! They have bourbon pecan pie and a salted caramel mousse.