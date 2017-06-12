The 6 best deals at the Baltimore Avenue Dollar Stroll

A street fair where everything costs $1? Yes please.

Sample some of the best sips and bites along Baltimore Avenue in West Philly, and score some other awesome deals as well. Whether you’re looking to snack your way through the fair or get something to treat yourself later, here are six things you can’t miss at the Dollar Stroll on Thursday evening. Rain or shine, businesses will be ready to help kick off summer in West Philly.

Good things always start with beer

Sample $1 beers from Dock Street Brewing Co. at 701 S. 50th St. $1 gets you seven ounces of beer or a pint glass from the brewery.

Get theatre tickets… yes, dollar theatre tickets

Curio Theatre Company will have dollar tickets for any preview performance of one of their upcoming shows. How can they get away with selling tickets for so cheap? “It’s really driven people to come explore the theater and come back for more shows,” says Chris Richman of the University City District. Check out the gorgeous venue at 4740 Baltimore Ave.

Samosas galore

According to Richman, the samosas from Desi Village are crowd pleasers every dollar stroll. Head to the restaurant at 4527 Baltimore Ave. for the best crispy snack.

Jumpstart your summer garden

Have you been putting off starting the garden of your dreams? Greensgrow West has your back. They will have $1 plant starters available to get you caught up in time for the summer growing season. Talk to them to get tips and tricks for your garden at their small urban farm at 5123 Baltimore Ave.

Whip it good

The Dollar Stroll certainly won’t lack desserts, but make sure you try the frozen banana whips from Mariposa Food Co-Op. The Co-Op, known for their fresh local produce and other groceries, will be selling the dessert that makes you think of summertime at a state fair. Head to 4824 Baltimore Ave. for dessert and more.

West Philly pride

Boutique VIX Emporium always has some of the best art and gifts, most made by local artists and makers. Check out their selection of West Philly notecards, stickers and more during the Dollar Stroll. Stop by to pick up some adorable swag at 5009 Baltimore Ave.

If you go:

Baltimore Ave. Dollar Stroll

Thursday June 15, 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m.

S. 43rd St. and Baltimore Ave.

universitycity.org

Pay as you go