Best Philadelphia Brunches

If most of us could pick our favorite meal, it would probably be brunch. What’s better than indulging in comfort food and day drinking over a lazy, carefree weekend? Not much — especially when you live in a city with a diverse foodie landscape like Philadelphia. No matter what the season and no matter what you’re craving, here is a list of the best brunches in Philly right now.

Summer

School’s out along with the sunshine and flip-flops. The early summer weather is perfect for enjoying brunch outdoors but when it gets too hot, retreating inside to a space with ample air conditioning is refreshing as well. From luxe bottomless brunches at swanky hotel restaurants to cozy neighborhood hangs, here are our top picks for summer brunch in Philadelphia.

Aqimero

Nestled inside the elegant Ritz Carlton Hotel, say goodbye to the suffocating city heat and hello to lofty ceilings and lots of air conditioning at Richard Sandoval’s Latin fusion restaurant, Aqimero (10 Avenue of the Arts). Their Endless Brunch & Bubbles offered from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays is a steal for $75. With it, you get a raw bar seafood presentation, endless brunch creations and, of course, endless bubbly cocktails. In terms of food, the egg in a jar (poached egg, pork lardon, truffle mashed potatoes, roasted garlic, green onions) is a must-try as is the lobster avocado toast (buttered lobster, guacamole, chives, chili flakes).

The Cambridge

If the weather is cool enough to sit outside, definitely make your way to the beautiful backyard garden at The Cambridge (1508 South Street) for brunch. This casual restaurant and bar serves up American flavors with a southern flare. Brunch is served on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — perfect for both the early risers and the late-night party animals. The field mushroom omelette is perfection (cremini, shiitake & oyster mushrooms, truffle goat cheese, chives) and comes with home fries and toast. For a little taste of the south, try the chicken and waffle (sweet potato waffle, buttermilk fried chicken, amish slaw, pecan bacon maple syrup). Finally, don’t leave without trying the biscuit on the menu that comes drizzled in honey with a side of fresh raspberry preserves.

Cuba Libre

If you’re in the mood for brunch with lots of small plates, head over to Cuba Libre (10 S. 2nd Street) in Old City for their Unlimited Tapas Brunch. Offered on Saturdays and Sundays from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. (if you’re doing a la carte and not unlimited, brunch is served until 2:30 p.m.), all guests at the table must choose this option and here’s the catch — you can’t take home leftovers! But for $28 you’ll definitely get your fill of delicious “comida” like homemade Latin pastries (guava cream cheese hojaldre, anyone?) and savory items like crab cake benedict croquetas, pressed cuban sandwiches and more. Wash it all down with a pitcher of sangria, which is not included in the Unlimited Tapas Brunch but highly recommended.

Check back for more updates on summer brunches as well as fall, winter and spring when the time comes.