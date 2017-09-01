Dixie Picnic to replace Scratch Biscuits on Chestnut Street

It seems like ages ago since Scratch Biscuits on Chestnut St. closed up shop for good but not to worry, Dixie Picnic out of Malvern is taking its place, according to MSC Retail.

Founded in 2008, the breakfast and lunch Mainline favorite serves up southern-style comfort food in the form of boxed lunches with artisan sandwiches and baked goods.

One of their signature items is the Upcake, an upside-down cupcake where icing is slathered on the top as well as the sides, so every bite is frosting-filled and delicious. (Genius, right? We can’t wait to try the honey lavender and the s’mores varieties.)

A post shared by Dixie Picnic (@dixie_picnic) on May 27, 2016 at 7:51am PDT

“Dixie Picnic has been serving the Main Line for nearly ten years,” says MSC Retail Real Estate & Hospitality Consultant, Vincent Stipo in a press release. “Dixie Picnic is excited to bring their brand and famous 'Upcake' to Philadelphia,” he adds.



Dixie Picnic is open seven days a week for breakfast and lunch and also offers gluten-friendly menus and catering.



The opening date for the new 1,200-square-foot space has not yet been announced but stay tuned for updates on when you can get your Upcake fix right in Center City.



For more information, visit: dixiepicnic.com.