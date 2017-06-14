Home
 
Dr. Andrew Weil’s True Food Kitchen to open in King of Prussia

The menu is based on his anti-inflammatory diet.
By
JENNIFER LOGUE
 Published : June 14, 2017
One of True Food Kitchen's signature dishes: Inside Out Quinoa Burger. | Provided
Health nuts, rejoice! Eating well while dining out just got a little easier with the opening of True Food Kitchen in King Of Prussia on July 19.

The 7,000 square-foot space will serve up a menu based on Dr. Andrew Weil’s anti-inflammatory diet and caters to all food preferences including gluten-free, organic, vegetarian and vegan.

The menu will change regularly to incorporate seasonal ingredients. For summer, signature dishes include heirloom tomato pizza (grilled artichoke, roasted garlic, vegan almond ricotta and black truffles) and pan roasted chicken ( corn, green garbanzo, Fresno chili, feta, cilantro and a pumpkin seed pesto). True Food Kitchen will be open for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch.

Know someone who would be interested in working at True Food Kitchen? They are hosting a series of job fairs to hire 130 team members as servers, hosts/hostesses, prep cooks, pastry cooks, line cooks, wok cooks, back servers, dishwashers, pizza cooks and bartenders.

June 19 – 24 (10 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

June 26 – July 1 (10 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

For more information, visit truefoodkitchen.com. 

 

