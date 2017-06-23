Celebrating all that is Emo

Were you an emo kid? Still an emo kid? Well you better mark your calendar for Emo Night LA’s return to Philly on Friday, June 30 at Voltage Lounge.

The monthly event was started in Los Angeles by Babs Szabo, T.J. Petracca and Morgan Freed — three friends who wanted to build a community around the emo rock music of the 90s, 2000s and today.

"Babs and I were at a mutual friends birthday party," Petracca notes on how it all began. "We met and sang Dashboard Confessional karaoke and became instant friends. That sort of instant friendship through music inspired the night."

Over the years, actors, musicians, visual artists and more have flocked to Emo Night LA and notable attendees include Demi Lovato, Post Malone and Dillon Francis. It has since branched out to other cities like New York, San Francisco, San Diego, Atlanta, Louisville, Phoenix, Seattle and of course, the City of Brotherly Love.

For those of you who don’t know what emo is (this is a general interest outlet so there might be a few of you out there), it’s a style of music influenced by punk, with a tendency towards introspective lyrics and softer, more melodic instrumentation. Some notable emo bands would be My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy, Weezer and Sunny Day Real Estate.

For the event Friday, attendees can request songs in advance on Emo Night LA’s Facebook page. As far as other details go, it’s all going to be one big surprise.

"You never know what's going to happen," admits Petracca. "Last month we had some of the dudes from The Wonder Years pop by and do a DJ set."

If your life could use a little spontaneity, this could be the night out you've been longing for.

If you go:

Emo Night LA in Philly

Friday, June 30

9 p.m.

$10 in advance, $15 at the door

Voltage Lounge

421 N. 7th St.