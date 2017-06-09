Ideas for Father's Day in Philly

Before you get swept away by the excitement of summer, don’t forget about Father’s Day coming up on June 18. While you could always buy him something thoughtful, one of the best gifts you could give dad is a fun-filled day spent together. From museum excursions to decadent steak dinners, here are our top picks to make Father’s Day extra special this year.

With the kids

Father’s Day Dance

Saturday, June 17

$15 per child

6 Cricket Lane, Ardmore

luluscasita.com

This indoor playground and cafe is perfect for the whole family. Kids can build an epic fort with their giant blocks and adults will appreciate the healthy food with a Latin twist on the cafe menu. For the Father’s Day Dance, there will be a special concert from Songs for Seeds (a band specializing in children’s music), refreshments, arts and crafts, a photo booth and more.

A day of zen

3000 BC

8439 Germantown Ave.

3000bcspa.com

Perhaps your dad could use a day of rest, relaxation and pampering? Why not set him up with a massage and facial at 3000 BC in Chestnut Hill? If he’s constantly going hard at the gym, a sports massage would be a great fit. If he’s not an active person, you can’t go wrong with a Swedish massage. And don’t think facials are just for the ladies. 3000 BC offers a Gentleman’s Facial, designed just for guys, that cleanses and softens skin and even comes with a deep neck and shoulder massage.

A steak dinner

Del Friscos’s

1426 Chestnut St.

delfriscos.com

If there’s one thing that’s certain, dads all love steak. Why not treat yours to a fancy steak dinner at Del Frisco’s in Center City? Located inside of what was First Pennsylvania Bank, the lofty space exudes elegance and of course, the food is impeccable. For Father’s Day, they open early at 2 p.m. and are offering a Wagyu Tomahawk Chop (32 oz. Ribeye Long-Bone) for $89 and a blood orange Manhattan cocktail made with Redemption Rye Whiskey for $15.

For the dad who loves history

Museum of the American Revolution

101 S. 3rd St.

amrevmuseum.org

Is your dad a huge fan of history? If he hasn’t been to the brand new Museum of the American Revolution yet, Father’s Day would be the perfect occasion. Special programming for the day includes Assistant Curator Matthew Skic discussing Philadelphia’s transformation into an “arsenal of liberty” during the war as well as learning the basics of drills and music of the Revolutionary War period.