Get free coffee, lunch and swag tomorrow in Center City

WeWork and Verts team up for a day full of food, co-working and caffeine.

WeWork and Verts Mediterranean Grill are teaming up tomorrow for a day of free coffee, lunch bites and swag outside of Verts on 16th and Market. Provided

If you’re a freelancer or have friends who are freelancers, then you are already quite familiar with WeWork, the co-working space that has four separate locations in Philadelphia.

On Wednesday, August 9, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., they’re partnering up with Verts Mediterranean Grill (1601 Market St.) for an outdoor pop-up lounge on Verts’ patio.

The space will be transformed into an outdoor WeWork coworking space for the day with swag, free coffee, lunch bites, giveaways and more.

This is FREE and open to the public so swing on by to mingle, get some caffeine and nosh on healthy fare.

